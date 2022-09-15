"We're going to the playoffs" - Shaquille O'Neal confident about Dallas Cowboys’ season despite Dak Prescott’s injury

Shaquille O'Neal remains confident about his Dallas Cowboys despite their Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. O'Neal is not worried about Dak Prescott missing a good chunk of the regular season. The LA Lakers legend believes that the Cowboys are making the playoffs.

The crew of Shaq, Spice Adams and Nichelle Turner discussed the NFL's Opening Week on the latest episode of "The Big Podcast." Adams, who played nine seasons as a defensive tackle, thinks that there should not be any overreaction to Week 1.

However, Adams also noted that the Cowboys might not do anything this season due to how their opening game unfolded. O'Neal replied with confidence that his and America's favorite team will make the postseason.

"We're going to the playoffs. Stop it!" O'Neal said.

According to Todd Archer of ESPN, Dak Prescott is out for several weeks due to a hand injury. Prescott was diagnosed with a broken right thumb, but there's optimism that he could return after a month. The Cowboys will rely on backup quarterback Cooper Rush to hold the fort while Prescott recuperates.

"Our theme this year is resilience," Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said Monday. "We knew we were going to have challenges. You can't get to where you want to go without them. We got a bunch in Week 1. We're just charging forward."

However, there are more pressing concerns for the Cowboys than Prescott's injury. Shaquille O'Neal and their fans should worry that the team was unable to score a touchdown in the 19-3 loss to the Buccaneers. They only had 160 yards with seven minutes left in the game before finishing with 244 total yards.

The NFC East could be a tough division this season. The Philadelphia Eagles put up points against the Detroit Lions. Carson Wentz looked good for the Washington Commanders in their win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The New York Giants even pulled off a victory against the Tennessee Titans.

Shaquille O'Neal bet that the Dallas Cowboys will win the Super Bowl

Shaquille O'Neal is one of many diehard fans of the Dallas Cowboys. O'Neal grew up in San Antonio, so he instantly supported the Cowboys. In an interview on "The Rich Eisen Show," O'Neal proclaimed that the Cowboys would win the Super Bowl this season.

He bet Rich Eisen that he would run naked on U.S. Highway 101 in California if the Cowboys do not win their first Super Bowl title since 1996.

"Rich, the Cowboys will win the Super Bow this year, or I will walk b**t naked down the 101 for one exit," O'Neal said.

O'Neal has not learned his lesson since last year. The Hall of Fame center lost a bet with Spice Adams when the Cowboys lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round. O'Neal had to wear a wig and sing an original song as his punishment.

"Damn, Cowboys. See what I got to do, Cowboys, cause you didn't win?" O'Neal said. "I just thought this was our year."

ANTHONY ADAMS @spiceadams

Me and @nischelleturner Me and @SHAQ had a bet!!! Shaq is a @dallascowboys fan and y’all know I got drafted to the @49ers !! Of course I want the Niners to beat the Cowboys. So Shaq had to wear a wig the whole podcast and sing an original song!!! 😂😂😂😂😂Me and @SHAQ had a bet!!! Shaq is a @dallascowboys fan and y’all know I got drafted to the @49ers!! Of course I want the Niners to beat the Cowboys. So Shaq had to wear a wig the whole podcast and sing an original song!!! 😂 @nischelleturner 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/MTXTcizJQv

