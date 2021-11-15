“We’re not going to put too much pressure on ourselves and call this a Finals matchup” – Kevin Durant downplays the hype for Tuesday’s Brooklyn Nets-Golden State Warriors game

Kevin Durant provided another exhibit to make his bid for league MVP even stronger. He scored 33 points on 9-of-17 shooting to lead the Brooklyn Nets to an easy 120-96 win against his former team, the Oklahoma City Thunder, on Sunday. The 33-year-old also had eight rebounds in the contest.

The Brooklyn Nets have now won three straight games. Expectations are high that Kevin Durant and company will continue that winning streak when they face the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday.

Durant, however, was quick to downplay the hype involved in him facing off against his former team and Stephen Curry. Speaking at the post-game media interaction following his team’s win against OKC, he said:

“It’s just another game. It’s 15 games into the season. Obviously, they are the best team in the league. They are playing at an elite level. But it's a regular season game. We obviously want to go out there and win in front of our home crowd, but we're not gonna put too much pressure on ourselves and call this a Finals matchup. We’re not even looking at it like that. There’s another opportunity for us to build on who we are, figure out what we want to do out there and keep pushing.”

Nets Videos @SNYNets Kevin Durant isn't buying into the hype of Warriors-Nets on Tuesday:



"It's a regular season game. We obviously want to go out there and win in front of our home crowd, but we're not gonna put too much pressure on ourselves and call this a Finals matchup" Kevin Durant isn't buying into the hype of Warriors-Nets on Tuesday:"It's a regular season game. We obviously want to go out there and win in front of our home crowd, but we're not gonna put too much pressure on ourselves and call this a Finals matchup" https://t.co/edo0QscHRL

Kevin Durant has a “lot of great memories” coming back to Oklahoma City

Kevin Durant was with Oklahoma City until the end of the 2015-16 season. He spent his first nine years with the franchise, winning league MVP with them in 2014.

Commenting on his return to Oklahoma City and his time with the Thunder, Durant stated:

“When you think about foundation and what you built yourself up as a pro, then this is definitely the spot for me. Taught me all about what it means to be a pro. The people here in the organization really guided me as a young player. That set the foundation for what I am today. A lot of great memories coming back, seeing a lot of people. It’s good to see folks here and play in front of the crowd... I had a good time.”

Nets Videos @SNYNets Kevin Durant on his return to Oklahoma City and his time with the Thunder:



"The people here in the organization really guided me as a young player. That set the foundation for what I am today. A lot of great memories coming back, seeing a lot of people." Kevin Durant on his return to Oklahoma City and his time with the Thunder:"The people here in the organization really guided me as a young player. That set the foundation for what I am today. A lot of great memories coming back, seeing a lot of people." https://t.co/rdwSkiUXKt

Kevin Durant is currently leading the NBA in scoring with 29.6 ppg. This is his 14th season in the league and second with the Brooklyn Nets.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Durant is a two-time NBA champion, two-time Finals MVP, four-time scoring champion and 11-time NBA All-Star.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh