"We're gonna drink some beers ... we're gonna go get one on the road" - Jimmy Butler strikes positive note after loss

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat were unable to close the series against the Boston Celtics last night. Despite Butler going for 29 points on 9-of-21 shooting, his efforts were not enough to propel Miami to a victory.

“We’re gonna listen to some music," Butler said. "We’re gonna drink some beers. … We’re gonna smile, we’re gonna be in this thing together. … And we’re gonna go get one on the road.”

Jimmy Butler has been known for being the designated DJ of the Miami Heat, as described by his teammate, Duncan Robinson.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Usually when you hear the music blasting you know it's him," Robinson said. "Regardless of what's playing."

It has become a pre-game routine for Jimmy Butler and his Heat team, which the rest of the guys have taken into liking as well. With the rest of the group following Jimmy's leadership, he uses songs as motivation to get everyone going as he talks about it after Game 2.

"Honestly, it don't matter," Butler said. "Because I'm going to go out there and be the best player any way you look at it. But you can play gospel, you can play country, you can play hip-hop, I can be silent. Now's the time, man. Ain't no stopping what we got going. Get on the train! Get on the bandwagon!"

As Heat heads back to Boston for Game 5, the Celtics will look to play desperate basketball once again to keep their season alive. Miami has been fighting all season long with their backs against the wall.

Now, they are matched up against another desperate team that will look to give it their all. Despite the circumstance, however, Butler remains unbothered and looks ahead to closing the series out in Boston.

Jimmy Butler on the team's mindset following the Game 4 loss

Following the game, Jimmy Butler spoke with the media about how he sees this loss being a momentum builder for the team.

"If anything, it will build momentum for us knowing that we have to play with a lot more energy," Butler said. "We've got to play like our backs are against the wall. But I think all year long, we've been better when we've had to do things the hard way."

Aligned with Jimmy Bulter's comments, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra acknowledges the road the team has gone through to get to this point.

"A lot of what we've done this year has been the hard way," Spoelstra said. "We've been able to figure out ways to win, even if teams are playing well, if we are not in a perfect flow. And they got us tonight. You have to give them credit for that."

With the Boston Celtics finally awakening, it'll be interesting to see how the rest of the series plays out.

Poll : 0 votes