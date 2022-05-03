"We’re gonna keep starting him whether you like it or not" - Doc Rivers comes out in support of 3x All-NBA player despite his dismal performance in Game 1 against Heat

Despite DeAndre Jordan's lackluster performance in place of Joel Embiid, Doc Rivers refused to entertain criticism about Jordan. Speaking to the media post game, Philadelphia 76ers coach Rivers was quick to defend Jordan, stating:

“We like DJ. We’re gonna keep starting him, whether you like it or not.”

The Miami Heat emerged from Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals with a resounding victory over the 76ers. The 76ers were without Joel Embiid, who will be forced to miss at least Games 1 and 2 due to injury.

Bearing in mind the magnitude of the situation, Doc Rivers decided to use DeAndre Jordan as their starting center. Rivers said:

"That’s what we’re gonna do because our guys believe in him. At halftime, we asked our key guys because we were thinking about it because I thought Paul Millsap gave us some decent minutes, and to a man, that’s where they wanted to go.”

Jordan put forth a rough performance against the Miami Heat in the first game. However, based on his reputation, he will be offered an opportunity for redemption.

StatMuse @statmuse DeAndre Jordan tonight:



17 MINS

-22 +/-

2 REB



The Sixers were +8 when he was on the bench. DeAndre Jordan tonight:17 MINS-22 +/-2 REBThe Sixers were +8 when he was on the bench. https://t.co/3DaTugYXea

Is this the end of the road for DeAndre Jordan?

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Lakers

DeAndre Jordan signed a one-year $2.6 million deal with the LA Lakers at the start of the 2021/2022 season. The former All-Star was cut from the Lakers roster in March right before the conclusion of their abysmal season due to consistently poor performances.

Jordan then signed with the Philadelphia 76ers that recently acquired James Harden with the intention of competing for a championship.

Things haven’t gone according to plan so far for Jordan and the 76ers. The latest development in a chaotic season for DeAndre Jordan saw him lose favor among the Philly faithful, with a ghastly showing in Game 1.

Doc Rivers and the future of the Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat — Game 1

Doc Rivers was hired after the 76ers were swept by the Boston Celtics in 2020.

Doc Rivers has done a tremendous job so far, leading the Sixers to an Eastern Conference semifinals in 2021. Unfortunately, they narrowly lost Game 7 to the Atlanta Hawks, after a terrible showing from All-Star Ben Simmons.

Rivers has once again led the team to the playoffs, where they currently trail the Miami Heat by a game in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Doc Rivers has also catapulted the performance of Joel Embiid to an MVP level.

