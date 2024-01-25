"We're gonna have to move some furniture" - Snoop Dogg doesn't mince words as he urges Jeanie Buss to unload Lakers' dead weight

Snoop Dogg is one of the most famous LA Lakers fans out there. Over the years, the rapper has shared multiple takes about the franchise that he's been cheering on for years. He recently didn't hold back when recommending some fixes to get the team back to winning ways.

The LA Lakers have struggled in the Western Conference. They recently lost to the LA Clippers with a score of 127-116. LeBron James didn't play that game, and the task to lead the team fell on Anthony Davis' shoulders. Davis had 26 points and 12 rebounds, but that wasn't enough to beat their city rivals.

Snoop Dogg was recently a guest on "All the Smoke." During the episode, former NBA player Stephen Jackson asked him what he would tell Jeanie Buss, the president of the Lakers organization, to do to lead the team back into relevance.

"Jeanie, this is gonna hurt me more that it'll hurt you," Snoop said. "We're gonna have to move some furniture real fast. Some big pieces of furniture.

"Because anytime a young team comes to town, we freeze up. We can handle the old dogs and the coulda, woulda, shouldas, but when them young goons come to town... Get us some young guns out there," he added.

The Grammy-nominated rapper was critical of the supporting cast that the Lakers have given James. He praised James but had something else to say about Taurean Prince.

"Old dog, you doing your thing... other n*****, that n**** that look like me, he be hitting sometimes and he be missing sometimes... 12, that n****. You can't be looking like Snoop Dogg n**** and not making it n****."

The Lakers are looking forward to getting back to the win column against the Chicago Bulls tonight.

How has the LA Lakers fared against young teams?

The LA Lakers have one goal this season: contend for the title. However, that has proven to be a tough task as younger teams have emerged to take their spot. They have a 1-1 record against the Orlando Magic, which isn't concerning, but they were dominated during their 120-101 loss early in the season.

The Lakers have performed well against the OKC Thunder. They have a 2-1 record against the young Thunder squad that has taken over the top spot in the conference.

However, in their two-game season matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Lakers have lost twice.

The younger teams have been outstanding this season, but the LA Lakers can still put up a fight.

