“We're looking for a location” - Ecstatic looking Marcus Jordan all but confirms wedding with Larsa Pippen

Over the past year, Larsa Pippen has been a big topic in NBA circles for her dating life. After divorcing Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, she has been in a relationship with the oldest son of Michael Jordan.

Despite many speaking out about these two being together, Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan have managed to make things work. In fact, they might be preparing to take things to the next level.

After being tracked down by a TMZ reporter outside a resturant. Jordan was asked about the possibility of marrying Pippen. He responded by saying that they are "looking for a location." When asked if they had a date in mind, the son of the six-time champion said it's "in the works." The reporter then asked Pippen if she had a wedding dress picked out, but she did not respond.

The TMZ story also stated that Pippen was wearing a ring, but it was not confirmed that it's an engagement ring. Neither would come right out and say it, but based on Jordan's comments, it seems like wedding bells could be in their future.

Michael Jordan does not approve of Larsa Pippen dating his son

Since this relationship began, many have shared their thoughts on Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan dating. When asked if he approved of the two being together, Michael Jordan gave a quick and simple response. That being an emphatic no.

One of the main reasons why Jordan is likely against these two being together is their age difference. Larsa is 48-years-old while his son is only 32.

The other major factor is their connection. MJ and Scottie Pippen are considered one of the greatest duos in NBA history. Now, this situation is the only thing people talk about in regards to them. Their relationship was rocky to begin with, and this hasn't made things better.

As former teammates, it's awkard to see one's ex-wife dating the son of another. Despite this, the two stay together and appear to be in a happy realtionship.

Whether he likes it or not, Michael might have to accept Marcus being with Larsa. Following his recent comments, it doesn't seem like the two will be splitting up anytime soon. In fact, Larsa might just become a member of the Jordan family in due time.

