"We're not on your payroll" - NBA analyst goes no-holds-barred at LeBron James for criticizing NBA media

LA Lakers star LeBron James criticized the media on Thursday for its constant negativity toward NBA players. His comments came after the Lakers' 112-102 home win against the Minnesota Timberwolves and provoked a response from "Pardon the Interruption" co-host Michael Wilbon.

On Sunday’s episode of the show, Wilbon criticized James for his statement, arguing that LeBron should always be prepared for scrutiny and criticism, not just praise, as it comes with the territory of being a legendary player.

"When you put on a crown on your head, there's criticism that comes with that. If he doesnt like the comparisons to MJ — too damn bad. We're not on your payroll, we're not there just to praise you."

LeBron James questioned why anyone would want to be the face of the NBA, given the "weird energy" from the media. His comments followed Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards' declaration that he had no interest in the role.

In addition to Wilbon, Stephen A. Smith also responded to James’ comments, calling them "B.S." and arguing that criticism and comparisons are essential to sports history.

LeBron James set to reach another scoring milestone

LeBron James, now in his 22nd NBA season, is just 18 points away from reaching 50,000 career points, a total that includes both regular-season and playoff games. He currently sits at 49,982 points.

No player in NBA history has scored more total points than James in either the regular season or the playoffs. He became the league’s all-time leading scorer in the regular season when he broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record on Feb. 7, 2023. He also surpassed Michael Jordan's playoff scoring record on May 25, 2017.

James has been stellar this season, particularly in February, when he averaged 29.3 points over 11 games while shooting 55.5% and 44.3% from beyond the arc. He also became the first player with multiple 40-point games at age 40, joining Jordan as the only player to achieve that milestone.

James is expected to reach the 50,000-point mark when the Lakers host the LA Clippers on Sunday night at 9:30 p.m. ET. This season, he is averaging 24.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game.

