“We’re reaching dangerous territory” – Kevin Durant makes an epic response to fake tweet calling him ‘best scorer in NBA history’

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant has been busy on Twitter lately as he actively gives responses to his fans and even those who have commented negatively on him. Recently, a quote by Durant talking about his height and calling himself the best scorer in NBA history went viral.

To everyone's surprise, the quote seemed to be a misleading one as the All-Star forward hasn't given any sort of comment similar to what went viral. It was brought to light by a Twitter account named "Playoff P Basketball." It reached Durant, who gave his piece of mind after seeing the quote.

"We’re reaching dangerous territory," Durant tweeted.

Looking at the viral quote, it seems odd for KD to make such a claim about his basketball skill. Although he is aware of how talented he is, it's baffling to see the people who fell for the quote when it first came out.

Kevin Durant has been entertaining his fans' questions on Twitter

Kevin Durant is known to give out some of the most shocking responses to fans and haters online. With the offseason underway, it looks like KD has a ton of time on his hands.

Durant has been extremely active on Twitter, leaving responses to random fans who have left questions for him. There were some questions about which player is the most underrated he's ever played with. Surprisingly, Durant named Jeremy Lamb as his answer.

"Good question, I can say a few guys but the name that comes to mind first is Jeremy Lamb," KD tweeted.

Kevin Durant @KDTrey5 Dont @dontelloversace @KDTrey5 Who the most underrated player that’s you have played with in your career @KDTrey5 Who the most underrated player that’s you have played with in your career Good question, I can say a few guys but the name that comes to mind first is Jeremy Lamb twitter.com/dontelloversac… Good question, I can say a few guys but the name that comes to mind first is Jeremy Lamb twitter.com/dontelloversac…

Durant also addressed the people who have hated him throughout his career.

"They love me, ima troll so we meet on a common ground. It’s all helping the fan/player relationship imo," Durant tweeted.

Kevin Durant @KDTrey5 whydoesitmatt3r @dwaboutit03 @KDTrey5 you think ppl actually hate you? or they just bored and know there's a chance you'll respond? either way they weird but curious ig @KDTrey5 you think ppl actually hate you? or they just bored and know there's a chance you'll respond? either way they weird but curious ig They love me, ima troll so we meet on a common ground. It’s all helping the fan/player relationship imo twitter.com/dwaboutit03/st… They love me, ima troll so we meet on a common ground. It’s all helping the fan/player relationship imo twitter.com/dwaboutit03/st…

Durant is known to speak his mind and not hold back, so it isn't surprising to see him responding to his fans. The superstar even made controversial statements about winning championships. According to KD, a team's offense is more important to winning a championship than defense.

"Offense wins u championships brother," Durant tweeted.

Although he clarified that defenses are still important to the game, his comments before making things clear caused a ruse in the NBA community.

"Y’all problem is that when I say offense wins, u think I’m saying I hate defense.." Durant tweeted.

Kevin Durant @KDTrey5 NephewOfTheKing👑 @BuiltbyRoyalty



Because y’all have hella offense. Should be a 3 peat soon @KDTrey5 So if you don’t win a championship this year…. Don’t say it’s cause y’all couldn’t defend a soul.. and if anyone on your teams says that, shut them down like you do everyone else.Because y’all have hella offense. Should be a 3 peat soon @KDTrey5 So if you don’t win a championship this year…. Don’t say it’s cause y’all couldn’t defend a soul.. and if anyone on your teams says that, shut them down like you do everyone else. Because y’all have hella offense. Should be a 3 peat soon Y’all problem is that when I say offense wins, u think I’m saying I hate defense.. twitter.com/builtbyroyalty… Y’all problem is that when I say offense wins, u think I’m saying I hate defense.. twitter.com/builtbyroyalty…

The offseason is long, and fans could see more of KD's presence in the online world.

