“We’re still going to get to 4” – Jimmy Butler is unfazed by Game 1 loss against Nuggets

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat are in need of a big Game 2 after struggling in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets. After losing the first game of the finals 104-93, many fans and analysts predicted that the team would have a difficult time bouncing back in future games.

From the looks of things, the Nuggets were content to let Bam Adebayo take on the majority share of the Heat's offense. With 25 field goal attempts, Adebayo nearly doubled the attempts of Butler, who took just 14 shots from the floor.

As analysts looked at things, it became clear that the Nuggets' objective was to shut down Jimmy Butler, as well as the Miami Heat's 3-point shooters. Ahead of Game 2, Butler spoke to media members about the difficult road ahead. When he was asked about the discourse among players following the loss, he stated:

"I don't think too much has to be said. I really don't. Down 0-3, up 3-0, you got to get to four. So it's never over, nobody is ever counted out. You got to get to four. Once you get to four it's over with. So, down 0-1, we know we're going to get to four. We're in there laughing, in there smiling knowing that we can play better.

"We will play better. We have to be better if we want to win. So, not too much is said, it's all about what we're going to do."

Looking ahead at Jimmy Butler & the Miami Heat's chances in the NBA Finals

So far, the Denver Nuggets have continued to sit as overwhelming favorites when it comes to the odds to win the finals. After picking up a dominant Game 1 win, the Nuggets again find themselves as heavy favorites to win Game 2.

Currently, FanDuel sportsbook has the Nuggets as -370 favorites to win the next game, while the Miami Heat sit as +295 underdogs. Part of that is because Jimmy Butler simply hasn't looked to be at his best.

2023 NBA Finals - Game One

After suffering a nasty ankle injury, Jimmy Butler's signature trash talk that went viral early on in the postseason has been absent from his game. Based on recent comments from Butler to media members prior to the start of the finals, it sounds as though he's still dealing with ankle problems.

“I’m still expected to do my job at a high level if I take the floor, which I will. We’re going to be OK. We’re going to get the job done, bum ankle or not.”

At the same time, there was optimism early on in the postseason that Tyler Herro, who had to undergo surgery for a broken hand, would return to the lineup. According to Erik Spoelstra, it doesn't sound as though the Sixth Man of the Year will be returning to the lineup quite yet.

As a result, Jimmy Butler and the Heat seem to have an uphill battle ahead of them.

