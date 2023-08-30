Before teaming up with the Golden State Warriors for the 2018-19 NBA season, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and DeMarcus Cousins were teammates for Team USA. Cousins even called himself the third "Splash Brother" in a viral video in 2014.

In a video re-uploaded by the NBA on YouTube, Cousins was practicing his shots in preparation for the 2014 FIBA World Cup. Curry was present and his future teammate remarked that he's the newest "Splash Brother," alluding to Steph and Klay's nicknames.

However, Cousins missed consecutive shots which led to Curry's epic response:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We're still taking applications, don't worry."

The trio of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and DeMarcus Cousins helped Team USA win the gold medal at the 2014 FIBA World Cup in Spain. Curry and Thompson then went on to lead the Golden State Warriors to win the 2015 NBA championship.

On the other hand, Cousins was stuck with the Sacramento Kings until midway through the 2016-17 NBA season when he was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans. Injuries derailed his career and he even became a member of the Warriors for the 2018-19 season.

Cousins was limited to just 30 games in his lone season with the Warriors due to injuries. He suffered a torn left quadriceps in Game 2 of the first round of the playoffs but returned in time for the NBA Finals. However, Golden State lost the series to the Toronto Raptors in six games.

While Cousins didn't become the official third "Splash Brother," the Warriors did the third "Splash Brother" in the form of Kevin Durant in 2016. Curry, Thompson and Durant won back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018.

Also Read: "Could this be his karma" - Internet reacts as Tristan Thompson's baby's mama Jordan Craig demands $40K in child support

Where is DeMarcus Cousins now?

DeMarcus Cousins during his time with the Denver Nuggets

DeMarcus Cousins last played for the Denver Nuggets in the NBA during the 2021-22 season. Cousins remained unsigned in free agency and throughout last season. The LA Lakers hosted a workout for Cousins back in January but he was still without a contract.

That ended in April when Cousins joined the Guaynabo Mets in Puerto Rico's Baloncesto Superior Nacional league. He averaged 20.4 points, 10.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game in his first season overseas, helping the Mets reach the semifinals.

Despite playing in Puerto Rico, Cousins told Kevin Garnett a few months ago that he's still one of the best centers in the NBA.

"I'm currently the third-best center in the league, no doubt. Yeah man, right now I'm the third-best interior player in the NBA," Cousins said.

Expand Tweet

Also Read: "All that cheerleading on the sidelines getting to his head" - Drake trolled for calling out Noah Lyles over World Champion controversy

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)