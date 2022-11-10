"We're still trying to find ourselves as a team" - Steve Kerr is seeking more intense participation from Golden State Warriors second unit

The Golden State Warriors have struggled to a 4-7 record through their first 11 games. Their lack of bench production has played a major role in those struggles. Head coach Steve Kerr noted that the Warriors are still looking to find their identity.

When Kerr was asked about the engagement of the bench, he said:

"It's very important. We're still trying to find ourselves as a team. We've been losing, we're obviously 4-7, not where we want to be. Young guys are trying to find their way. We're trying to find our way with our combinations. We haven't found the momentum that we're looking for."

He continued:

"You generally see more energy and more joy when a team is winning, but on the other hand, if you can bring that, it tends to lead to winning, as well. I think right now we're trying to find ourselves."

He added:

"We got a lot of different things happening at the same time. Some vets who haven't found their groove yet, young guys figuring out their roles, us figuring out combinations."

Kerr also mentioned:

"We, as a team, have not found that combination, that balance that we always talk about between being super competitive and really joyful on the floor, and that's what our team is built on. We've got to keep working to find that balance, 'cause that's what it's all about."

While the Golden State Warriors had a brutal five-game road trip, where they lost every game, they were able to bounce back with a come-from-behind victory against the Sacramento Kings (116-113) upon returning home. Despite Steph Curry's incredible play at the start of the season, the Warriors will need production from their other players if they want to retain the NBA title.

Can the Golden State Warriors turn it around?

The Golden State Warriors' struggles have been quite shocking. After winning their fourth title in eight seasons, the Warriors entered the 2022-23 season as favorites to repeat. Instead, they currently sit at just 4-7 amidst defensive struggles.

While the Warriors are ranked fourth in the NBA in points per game and 14th in offensive rating, they are just 29th in opponents' points per game and 27th in defensive rating. Last season, Golden State ranked third in opponents' points per game and first in defensive rating en route to the championship.

The Warriors have also faced struggles from key contributors Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole. Despite Steph Curry's MVP-level play, his backcourt mates need to be much more efficient in order for Golden State to repeat as champions.

In addition to their struggling defense, the Warriors have gotten next to nothing from their second unit. Golden State's bench ranks last in the NBA in net rating. Although they will likely turn their defense around, in order for the Golden State Warriors to emerge as true title contenders, they will need one of their young players to break out.

