“We’re not taking into account the irreparable harm the Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irvings of the world have done” - Stephen A. Smith believes Nike is sending the right message by not extending Irving’s shoe deal

It was a roller coaster of emotions throughout the season for Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving. His unvaccinated status led to him being sidelined before returning as a part-time player and then playing full time as the vaccine mandate was adjusted.

He played only 29 games. By the time the mandate was amended in late March, the damage was already done. Tensions reportedly built throughout the organization, leading to the eventual trade of James Harden for Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Nike recently announced that they would not be extending Irving's shoe deal, shocking the basketball world. Irving has had some of the most popular basketball shoes, and it's clear his image has been damaged.

On ESPN's "First Take," Analyst Stephen A. Smith said that players like Simmons and Irving have harmed the game of basketball:

“We’re not taking into account the irreparable harm the Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irvings of the world have done to the game of basketball.”

Big offseason for Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving was in the news throughout the season. Irving dealt with the media frenzy surrounding his refusal to receive the COVID-19 vaccination. After being allowed to return to the team for road games in January, the buzz began to build that Brooklyn's chemistry had taken a turn for the worse.

After being eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics, it's set to be a fascinating offseason for Irving and the Nets. After a season that was full of drama, many are wondering if Brooklyn will give Irving an extension this offseason.

Sports Illustrated @SInow Kyrie Irving expressed regret over not speaking to LeBron James when he asked for a trade from the Cavaliers trib.al/damLaVo Kyrie Irving expressed regret over not speaking to LeBron James when he asked for a trade from the Cavaliers trib.al/damLaVo

The guard is set to have a player option for $36.5 million, although expectations are that he will look to sign an extension with the Nets this summer. If Irving and the Nets can get back on track, Brooklyn still has the roster, with Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons, to become one of the NBA's most dangerous teams.

Irving has been an All-Star in seven of his 11 seasons. He won the championship with LeBron James with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016. But his availability has been an issue throughout his career. He's only played at least 70 games in three seasons. Meanwhile, he's had seasons of 51, 59, 53, 20, 54 and 29 games.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein