"We're trying to trade you to B.E.T": Charles Barkley threatened Kenny Smith following bold suggestion to move Ja Morant from Grizzlies

The NBA TNT crew have an electric on-air relationship. Kenny Smith, Charles Barkley, and Shaquille O'Neal are always joking around and poking fun at each other. Ernie Johnson is usually the one laughing or trying to keep things on track. However, sometimes, the conversations take unexpected turns.

During an episode of the TNT post-game show, which occurred around Christmas time in 2022, Barkley was discussing Ja Morant's game, and insinuating the Memphis Grizzlies should consider trading their star guard. Smith clapped back at Barkley, noting how that wouldn't be a good move for the Western Conference hopeful.

"We're trying to trade you to BET," Barkley retorted.

Ja Morant has had a difficult 12 months and is currently serving his second league-imposed suspension. Nevertheless, when he's on the court, Morant is among the most talented players of his generation, blending explosive athleticism with high-level shot-making around the rim.

The young Grizzlies guard is also a talented playmaker, ending last season averaging 8.1 assists per game and boasting 7.4 per game in his career. At 24 years old, Morant is still some way off reaching his prime and has years of development left, making him one of the best young prospects in the NBA.

Ja Morant is working hard in the offseason

Due to his 25-game suspension, Ja Morant won't be available to play for the Memphis Grizzlies until their December 23rd game against the Atlanta Hawks. That suspension hasn't stopped the young guard from hitting the offseason hard, though.

In a recent video released by Morant's camp, the guard can be seen discussing a shift in mindset while also giving 100% in each of the drills shown on camera.

"Gratitude is about acknowlegding and appreciating the good things in our lives, even when things are difficult. It helps us to focus on what is positive and to cultivate a more optimistic outlook on life," A message says during the video.

The message then continues.

"When we practice gratitude, we build resilience and find it easier to navigate through difficulties and challenges. In addition to imporving our own well-being, gratitude also has a positive impact on those around us. When we express gratitude to others, we strengthen our relationships, and build a more supportive community."

The message in Ja Morant's workout video is exactly what fans want to hear and will no doubt satisfy the Grizzlies' front office and coaching staff. However, there will be some skepticism and Morant must show that he has learned from his mistakes.

If he can do that, then Morant could be in for a major season, and that's good news for the Grizzlies and for the NBA as well.