“We’re young and they’re getting old” - Memphis Grizzlies star sends a bold warning to Steph Curry and Golden State Warriors following second-round series loss

Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks sent a bold warning to Steph Curry's Golden State Warriors following the conclusion of their second-round series in the 2022 NBA playoffs. Golden State bagged a 4-2 series win against Memphis.

Brooks insinuated that the 'young' Grizzlies team is on the rise, and the 'old' Warriors team will not have it easy the next time these two sides clash in the playoffs. Here's what the 26-year-old said after his side's loss (h/t ESPN)

"We're young and they're getting old. They know that we are going to come every single year."

The Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors series was tense throughout. Plenty of controversies occurred during the six-game contest, and Dillon Brooks was right at the center of it.

The forward was issued a flagrant two and a flagrant one foul. The first instance was during Game 2 of the series when Brooks fouled Gary Payton II, which led to the latter fracturing his elbow.

Brooks received a one-game suspension for the incident. The Grizzlies star issued another flagrant foul, this time a penalty one, for shoving Warriors talisman Steph Curry in the back during Game 6. Both incidents saw the 26-year-old receive plenty of criticism from critics and fans alike.

Steph Curry hits back at Dillon Brooks' comments

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry didn't fail to clap back at Dillon Brooks for calling his team 'old.' Curry took a dig at Brooks' "dynasty" comments from earlier in the season, saying:

“He’s said a lot of crazy things,” Curry told The Athletic with a smile while glancing at nearby cameras from NBA TV. “He called himself a dynasty already, so you’ve got to figure. On to the next round. Western Conference finals, we’re back. Let’s goooo!”

The Golden State Warriors don't seem to stop just yet in their pursuit to claim the throne of being the best team in the NBA again. They have made solid progress in their rejuvenation this year, and they have only gotten better with each game.

Their gritty performance against the young Grizzlies team to advance to the Conference Finals proves that Steph Curry and the rest of their veteran core are still hungry to accomplish big things moving forward.

However, it is tough to argue Dillon Brooks' assessment of the Memphis Grizzlies right now. They have shaped an excellent young roster that finished second in the stacked Western Conference this year. They also pushed the Warriors to the limit in their second-round series contest.

They've improved at a great pace and will likely bounce back strong next year, especially with the way their talisman Ja Morant played during the 2021-22 campaign.

