"We're young. We're insane" - OKC Thunder star Jalen Williams reveals origin of quirky towel placing post game ritual

If any NBA fan needs proof that Jalen Williams is having a blast this season, they need to look no further than his antics during post-game interviews. Along with his wildly enthusiastic teammates from the Oklahoma City Thunder, the 2025 All-Star forward has turned these interviews into a showcase of wacky sights and sounds.

In a clip posted Monday on the league's X account, J-Dub opened on the origins of a particularly quirky post-game ritual: draping towels on Thunder sideline reporter Nick Gallo. Williams had a very simple explanation for this behavior:

"The towel thing was so random. It was just like, how else can we mess with Nick?" Williams said. "Yeah, we're young, we're insane. It's not a script. It's just kinda how we are."

The clip shows an instance in which Williams and other OKC players draped as many as nine towels on Gallo while he interviewed Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The MVP contender had to call off his teammates and apologize to the reporter on their behalf.

Other post-game antics shown in the clip include Chet Holmgren barking at Aaron Wiggins and J-Dub dancing behind Gallo while the reporter delivered a spiel. Williams admitted that these shenanigans were concocted right after their games came to an end.

"Now, it's become a challenge to see if Nick can stay in character the whole time," Williams said. "We've got some stuff in the works for him."

Jalen Williams shares thoughts on jersey exchange moment with younger brother

Though Wiliams is incredibly close to his Thunder teammates, he has a distinct bond with his younger brother Cody, who is playing his rookie season with the Utah Jazz.

Last Friday, the Thunder defeated the Jazz 130-107. This was the first time that both Williams brothers played in the same NBA game. To cap off this special night for their family, J-Dub and Cody did a jersey exchange:

Williams later went on X to give his honest thoughts on the moment he shared with his brother:

"that was pretty cool man…" J-Dub tweeted.

As the Thunder aims for an extended playoff run, J-Dub will look to channel all the positive energy from this season into his best postseason performance yet.

