"We really want Draymond back"- Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. keen on signing Draymond Green back to the team by any means possible

News broke out that the Golden State Warriors star forward Draymond Green has declined his $27.5 million player option for the 2023-24 season. With this, Green will enter the 2023 free agency as an unrestricted free agent, making him one of the biggest stars in the market this summer.

The new general manager for the Warriors, Mike Dunleavy Jr., has shared his willingness to pursue the four-time champion once free agency hits. Despite not having enough room in the salary cap, Golden State has reportedly started to explore options on how to keep Green in the team. Dunleavy said:

"We really want Draymond back. What he means in terms of this organization and this team, winning at the highest level, we feel like we have to have him."

"That's very important."

The Warriors are already deep in the salary cap, with $211.7 million under their belt. Adding Green could be a challenge, as the new CBA rules have added a "second apron" which the Warriors are carefully being mindful about.

There have been teams that have been linked to Green. Both the LA Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks have expressed their interest in adding a star like Green. The four-time All-Star finished the 2022-23 season averaging 8.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 6.8 assists for the Warriors.

Michael Wilbon believes the incident with Jordan Poole led to Draymond Green's decision to opt-out

The 2022-23 NBA season started with a bang after it was reported that Draymond Green threw a punch at Jordan Poole during practice. Since then, Green has not been the same vocal leader for the Warriors, which has led to the team struggling mightily during the regular season.

ESPN's Michael Wilbon has shared that the incident has affected the dynamic of the team on the court. It's also a huge reason why the four-time champion decided to opt out of his contract to become a free agent this summer.

"They cannot win with this, and both of them remaining there. I believe that now. The Warriors are gonna have to deal one of them or let one go." Wilbon said.

"He [Green] couldn't lead at that point the way he is accustomed to leading, which is active, in your face, leadership."

It could be true that the incident has caused a rift between Poole and Green. However, it's surprising to see how it has affected the entire organization. Draymond is an accomplished star and leader for the team, while Jordan is a rising star that could potentially be the foundation of the team.

Both players are important to the Warriors, but only one could stay in order for Golden State to move forward from the mess.

