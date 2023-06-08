"It's self-inflicted wounds"- Draymond Green admits even he would be tired of the 's**t' he has done over the years

Draymond Green has often been the catalyst of the Golden State Warriors’ incredible performances over the last decade or so. The feisty forward has also been at the center of several on and off-court issues that have caused his team trouble.

On the Draymond Green Show, the former Defensive Player of the Year winner candidly had this to say to Warriors coach Steve Kerr:

“All the s**t that I’ve caused myself. It’s not like I’ve gone through something that somebody else caused. It’s self-inflicted wounds that I’ve had over the course of your tenure here.”

Green has indeed caused Kerr and the Warriors a fair share of consternation. He has been suspended in some of the team’s most important games in the playoffs.

The best example of such shenanigan was in the 2016 NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers. After taking a 3-1 lead against LeBron James’ team, Green was suspended for Game 5 for reaching the limit of technical fouls accumulated.

The Cavaliers won that pivotal game and turned the series around. Draymond Green returned in Game 6 and played a superb game but by then Cleveland had already gained some momentum. Years later, the charismatic forward believed his suspension was the biggest stepping stone to the Cavs’ historical comeback.

In this year’s playoffs, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors bailed Green from trouble. “Dray” was suspended for Game 3 after stomping on the chest of Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis. Part of the reason for the suspension was "Green's history of unsportsmanlike acts."

NBA TV @NBATV Draymond Green has been suspended one game after stepping on Domantas Sabonis



Without Green, the Bay Area team rolled to a 114-97 win to cut the series lead to 2-1. If things didn’t turn out well, the Warriors could have been staring at a 0-3 deficit before Green was set to return.

Draymond Green told Steve Kerr he would have been tired of his own s**t

Despite all the air of Draymond Green’s seeming invincibility inside the Golden State Warriors organization, he knows when he has messed up. He doesn’t always admit this publicly, but he did in the same show with his coach.

Here’s what he had to say to Steve Kerr:

“Trust me. Not for one second do I go home and not think these guys have had my back. Like you, Bob [Myers] through things that I’ve gone through. The camera caught you one time like, ‘I’m sick of Draymond’s s**t.’ And I was like, ‘That sucks, I can’t believe he said that.’

"And I had to take a step back and like, ‘I’d be sick of Draymond’s s**t, too!’"

In 2019, Kerr was caught on camera mumbling to then-assistant coach Mike Brown that he was tired of Green’s shenanigans. It wasn’t ascertained what game it was when Kerr made his comment to Brown.

Green and Kerr have butted heads before and reportedly nearly got into a fistfight. As frail as the Warriors’ coach looks, he’s not one to back down. He famously got into a fight with Michael Jordan, something only a few would dare to get into.

