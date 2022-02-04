“We did have a relationship for sure” - Dwayne Bacon expresses gratitude to Michael Jordan for giving him a chance in the NBA

Michael Jordan is the majority owner and chairman of the Charlotte Hornets.

Jordan has been involved with the Hornets since 2006 and many players have come in and gone. One of those players was Dwayne Bacon, who shared what it was like to play for a Michael Jordan-owned team.

In an interview with Giorgos Kyriakidis of BasketNews, Bacon revealed what his relationship with Jordan was like back when he played for the Hornets. The AS Monaco Basket star, who was also under contract for the Air Jordan brand, revealed that he's thankful for MJ and appreciates the relationship they had.

"He gave me the opportunity that no one else did when I came into the league. He drafted me, so I will forever be grateful for that, for him and the little relationship we have built. But we did have a relationship for sure," Bacon said.

Giorgos Kyriakidis @Georgidis



He also fires back at those who see inconsistency in his shooting



basketnews.com/news-165231-dw… Dwayne Bacon explains to BasketNews how he ended up signing with @ASMonaco_Basket , the changes that @sasaobradovic69 has brought to the team & how Michael Jordan impacted his career.He also fires back at those who see inconsistency in his shooting Dwayne Bacon explains to BasketNews how he ended up signing with @ASMonaco_Basket, the changes that @sasaobradovic69 has brought to the team & how Michael Jordan impacted his career. He also fires back at those who see inconsistency in his shooting⬇️basketnews.com/news-165231-dw…

Dwayne Bacon was selected 40th by Michael Jordan and the Hornets in the 2017 NBA Draft. Bacon played for Charlotte for three seasons before signing for the Orlando Magic in 2020. He currently plays for AS Monaco Basket of the LNB Pro A, the top tier basketball league in France.

Bacon did not play a lot for the Hornets in his three seasons there. He spent much of his time in the G League before having a breakout year with the Magic. Bacon averaged just 5.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 135 games for the Hornets, but still appreciates his time there.

"We had talks, and he told me how I can get better and read the game. It was great to have the opportunity to be a Jordan Brand athlete at the time. I have nothing negative to say about that situation," Bacon said.

Dwayne Bacon once posted a video of Michael Jordan dancing at a party

Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan.

Michael Jordan is one of the few NBA team owners that interact with their players. Although Bacon was only a second-round pick and a fringe player for the Hornets, he penned a deal with the Air Jordan brand and also partied with MJ himself.

In the video below taken by Bacon, Jordan can be seen dancing at a party somewhere back in 2018. "The GOAT" was doing the wobble dance and had his signature cigar in his mouth.

The Crossover @TheCrossover (via @BaconDwayne1000) MJ on the dance floor(via @BaconDwayne1000) MJ on the dance floor 😂 (via @BaconDwayne1000) https://t.co/1EUEQMaKdQ

Also Read Article Continues below

It was definitely rare footage of Jordan dancing and having a lot fun. MJ may be a legend, but he still knows how to have a good time. "His Airness" is one of the most successful athletes that has made it big in business. He's also the first athlete to become a billionaire, raking a lot of money from his Air Jordan brand.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra