Former NBA player Kyle Singler posted another video on social media on Friday, leaving many members of the basketball community concerned. From former teammates and rivals to NCAA Duke fans, there has been a major outpouring of support for Singler over the past week.

After telling fans that he's been neglected and abused by his community in his first video three days ago, Singler is now back with what appears to be his fifth Instagram video. In it, the former Duke standout can be seen in a dimly lit room without a shirt or shoes.

As he tells the camera, the world is in the midst of a religious war right now, saying that the world has been ruined by leaders. The video follows the same trend as previous videos posted by Singler in that it lasts exactly 90 seconds before abruptly cutting off.

“We need to understand we are in a religious war right now across the map,” Singler said in his latest video. “It’s time to ante up, make a call, make time and lay your bet …

"People don’t want to feel the light, put their life in the light and expand on what they already know. It’s always a fight for the mic, who has the last say? The last word? The world has been ruined by our leaders, leadership and direction. My hearts are with the one’s who have been left behind…”

NBPA spokeswoman states that the NBPA is in contact with Kyle Singler's family as community rallies around Kyle Singler

After Kyle Singler's initial video three days ago, current and former NBA players like Kevin Love, Isaiah Thomas, and Andre Drummond all threw their support behind Kevin Singler.

With each new video, more and more fans have called on those close to Singler to do more than express well wishes online. According to a NBPA spokeswoman, the player's association has made contact with Singler's family and is trying to get him the help he needs.

In a statement provided to the Associated Press on Wednesday, spokeswoman Sarah Houseknecht wrote:

“We are in contact with Kyle’s family. As with all current and former members of the NBPA, we offer any and all support to players, whether through their biggest successes or times of challenge.”

So far, it appears as though the association, as well as friends and family, haven't been able to get Singler the help he needs given that he has continued to post concerning videos.

