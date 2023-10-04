"We were selfish": Raptors President Masai Ujiri unveils reason behind holding off on Pascal Siakam's contract extension

Ever since the beginning of his career back in 2016, Pascal Siakam has suited up for the Toronto Raptors. Throughout seven seasons, Siakam was named an NBA All-Star on two occasions and even secured a championship alongside Kawhi Leonard back in 2019. The star big man is obviously Toronto's most valuable piece, however, the team is yet to offer him a contract extension.

Pascal Siakam is currently signed to a four-year deal worth $136.91 million that expires after the 2023-24 season. During the Raptors' media day, one of the reporters clarified with President Masai Ujiri why they haven't offered Siakam an extension yet. Ujiri went on to say that they want to test the waters with the adjustments they made this season before offering the big man a new contract.

"We do believe in Pascal. We do believe that a lot of our players didn't play the right way last year. I said it, that we were selfish, I'm not running away from that. We were selfish and we did not play the right way. So let us see it when we play the right way."

Is it worth keeping Pascal Siakam in the Raptors?

Pascal Siakam has had quite the underdog story in his career so far. He went from being a late first-round pick in the 2016 NBA Draft to becoming an NBA champion. Throughout seven seasons, Siakam has provided the Toronto Raptors with solid numbers and has budded into the team's top star.

Toronto's one and only championship had a lot to do with Kawhi Leonard's only season with the team. While Siakam played a huge role in helping them achieve their championship aspirations, we have to admit that the Raptors couldn't have done it without Leonard. Ever since Kawhi's departure from the team, Siakam has not been able to take the team to the same heights.

Despite the negatives, that doesn't mean the big man isn't a valuable piece. Looking at Siakam's game, he's capable of doing it all on the court. He can score, pass, and secure the boards. He's also capable of playing some defense when needed. Toronto should keep Pascal around and provide him with another star talent that is capable of pushing the team to the glory they once achieved.