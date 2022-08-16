“We stack up with the best … If we’re healthy” - Tyrone Lue positive about LA Clippers chances to compete for a championship

LA Clippers coach Tyronne Lue is confident in his team's chances of winning the NBA championship. Lue believes the Clippers, if healthy, stack up with the best teams in the league. Here's what he told Clutch Points' Tomer Azarly:

“We stack up with the best. If we’re healthy, we’re one of the best teams in the league, and we’re gonna be one of the teams that’s gonna have a real shot at winning the championship.

"Our main thing has been health over the last couple seasons and just getting everybody back now, hoping we all can stay healthy. But we definitely match up right there at the top with the teams that can win a championship."

The LA Clippers are aiming to make their first NBA Finals appearance. The team reached the Conference Finals during the 2020-21 season. Many believe they could've advanced to the next round if Kawhi Leonard wasn't injured.

His absence cost them a trip to the NBA playoffs last season. Nevertheless, the Clippers recorded a winning season behind their squad depth. Their supporting cast developed while Leonard and Paul George recovered from their respective injuries.

LA Clippers' depth gives them a legitimate shot at winning the title next season

The LA Clippers are yet to take to the court with their new-look roster. When the season begins, Kawhi Leonard will return. However, expectations are sky-high for the Clippers.

They have one of the best coaches in the league, Tyronne Lue. The Clippers strengthened their team after the last trade deadline, acquiring Norman Powell and Robert Covington without losing any significant assets. Meanwhile, they have added former All-Star John Wall to their ranks this offseason.

Marcus Morris, Nicolas Batum, Ivica Zubac, Reggie Jackson, Luke Kennard, Terance Mann and Brandon Boston are on the roster. A healthy Leonard and Paul George will continue to lead their charge.

The Boston Celtics are probably the only team that can match the LA Clippers' depth on paper. Several other teams in the Western Conference will depend on their superstars. The Clippers won't have to deal with that situation.

Last year, the Clippers established that their lineup of role players could play winning basketball. This depth will help them keep Kawhi Leonard, John Wall and Paul George in top shape come playoff time.

