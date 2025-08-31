  • home icon
  • "We all still f***ing hate you": Mavs GM Nico Harrison brutally heckled by fan as restaurant run-in goes viral

By Avi Shravan
Published Aug 31, 2025 23:26 GMT
Mavs GM Nico Harrison brutally heckled by fan as restaurant run-in goes viral. (Credits: IMAGN)

Nico Harrison became a hated man in Dallas after the Dallas Mavericks traded away Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis. Harrison shouldered most of the blame for the trade as fans criticized the Mavs' general manager to extreme limits.

Almost seven months after the trade, a fan had a surprise run-in with Harrison and did not back down in expressing his feelings to him. On Sunday, a video surfaced online showing a fan walking down the street and noticing Nico Harrison having dinner at a restaurant.

The fan walked up to the Mavs general manager, shook his hand, and let his feelings out in front of him.

"What's up man? We all still f***ing hate you," he said.
One of the fans' friends yelled, "Do better," as the group walked away after conversing with the Mavs manager. Nico Harrison handled the situation like a true professional.

Despite the explicit comment, Harrison maintained his calm composure and did not engage with the toxic fan, opting to only shake hands and move on.

Mark Cuban once defended Nico Harrison months after Luka Doncic trade

Mark Cuban once defended Nico Harrison months after the Luka Doncic trade. Cuban is a well-known figure in the Mavericks fan base, given his status as franchise owner for over two decades.

Even after selling a majority stake in 2023, Cuban remains an influential figure in the Mavericks community. In July, Cuban came to the rescue of Harrison after Sirius XM radio's host asked him if he had confidence in the Mavs general manager.

"For sure. Trades are trades," he said. "I let Steve Nash go and the whole town hated my a** for a long time... he goes to win two MVPs and I got nothing back from it."
Later, he said that not every decision is one that everyone agrees with. He explained that the new CBA and the second apron make it difficult to put together a team and maintain it.

Mark Cuban explained that Nico Harrison has done the same thing as the OKC Thunder. Cuban highlighted that almost everyone on the Mavs team is on an extended contract except PJ Washington, which allows the team to have flexible cap space because those contracts are locked in.

