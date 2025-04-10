5 extreme ways Mavs fans made fun of Nico Harrison after Luka Doncic’s triumphant return

Luka Doncic made an emotional return to Dallas for the first time on Wednesday after being traded by the Mavericks in a blockbuster deal with the LA Lakers back in February. Hometown fans took varying ways to poke fun of Mavs general manager Nico Harrison, who they blamed for what they deemed was an unwarranted trade.

'The Don' was warmly received by the Mavericks fans in his Dallas return, He provided a vintage performance in their 112-97 victory, finishing with a game-high 45 points, on 16-of-28 shooting and 7-of-10 from deep, to go along with 8 rebounds, 6 assists and 4 steals in 38 minutes.

While he was doing his thing, Mavericks fans found ways to take a dig at Harrison who let go of the generational player in exchange for a package that included Anthony Davis and Max Christie.

Let's take a look at the ways fans went about making fun of Harrison.

5 extreme ways fans made fun of Nico Harrison in Luka Doncic's Dallas return

#1 "00" for Nico Harrison

To take it to Harrison on Luka Doncic's Dallas return, one fan moved to make a customized LA Lakers Harrison jersey with a "00" on it, essentially taking him to task for the questionable trade from the Mavericks' perspective while thanking the team executive for giving Doncic to the Lakers.

#2 Nico Harrisson drowned with "Fire Nico" chants

Harrison was in attendance for Doncic's first game back as an opponent but stayed in the tunnel to watch. He was not spared from the "Fire Nico" chants which reverberated throughout the contest. None the loudest when Doncic exited after scoring 45 points and leading the Lakers to the victory.

#3 "Fire Nico" mural

Reflecting the general sentiment of fans at the American Airlines Center, a fan saw it fit to make a "Fire Nico" mural in Dallas. The mural features a Mavericks team cap with the words "Fire Nico" all over the front panel.

#4 "77 4-Ever"

While the Mavericks were playing in an important game with their play-in lives at stake, their fans still showed their forever support for their once-hometown hero. They showered him with thunderous applause and chants of appreciation throughout out the ball game, highlighting that they did not agree with the decision by Harrison and management to trade Doncic away.

#5 Tribute for Luka Doncic, hate for Nico Harrison

Prior to tip-off, the Mavericks celebrated Luka Doncic's time in Dallas with a moving video tribute that left the Slovenian sensation all emotional and teary-eyed. Many fans hyped it up on social media as an indictment of Harrison and the decision to trade away Doncic.

