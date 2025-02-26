Luka Doncic drops blunt remark on Nico Harrison question after Dallas GM shows up to watch Lakers-Mavericks game: "I didn’t see him in warmups"

Luka Doncic played his first game against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday and delivered a strong performance. The Slovenian point guard recorded his first triple-double in a Lakers uniform, leading the Purple and Gold to a 107-99 victory. Doncic stood out in the Lakers' home game, with Mavericks GM Nico Harrison present in the arena.

After the game, the Lakers superstar was asked if he had noticed Nico Harrison around the Mavericks' bench before or during the game. The five-time All-Star didn't hold back, stating that he didn't notice his former GM at all.

"I didn’t see him in warmups," Doncic said, as quoted by Lakers insider Jovan Buha.

Several videos surfaced online before tip-off showing Harrison closely watching Doncic's pre-game routine. Just earlier this month, the Mavericks GM made the shocking decision to trade Luka Doncic to the Lakers, a move that stunned the basketball community.

