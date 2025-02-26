  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Luka Doncic
  • Luka Doncic drops blunt remark on Nico Harrison question after Dallas GM shows up to watch Lakers-Mavericks game: "I didn’t see him in warmups"

Luka Doncic drops blunt remark on Nico Harrison question after Dallas GM shows up to watch Lakers-Mavericks game: "I didn’t see him in warmups"

By Atishay Jain
Modified Feb 26, 2025 06:33 GMT
Luka Doncic drops blunt remark on Nico Harrison question after Dallas GM shows up to watch Lakers-Mavericks game: &quot;I didn&rsquo;t see him in warmups&quot; (Image Credit: Imagn)
Luka Doncic drops blunt remark on Nico Harrison question after Dallas GM shows up to watch Lakers-Mavericks game: "I didn’t see him in warmups" (Image Credit: Imagn)

Luka Doncic played his first game against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday and delivered a strong performance. The Slovenian point guard recorded his first triple-double in a Lakers uniform, leading the Purple and Gold to a 107-99 victory. Doncic stood out in the Lakers' home game, with Mavericks GM Nico Harrison present in the arena.

Ad

After the game, the Lakers superstar was asked if he had noticed Nico Harrison around the Mavericks' bench before or during the game. The five-time All-Star didn't hold back, stating that he didn't notice his former GM at all.

"I didn’t see him in warmups," Doncic said, as quoted by Lakers insider Jovan Buha.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Several videos surfaced online before tip-off showing Harrison closely watching Doncic's pre-game routine. Just earlier this month, the Mavericks GM made the shocking decision to trade Luka Doncic to the Lakers, a move that stunned the basketball community.

Also read: "Yet another person exposing Nico’s BS": Fans berate Nico Harrison after ex-Mavericks assistant speaks out on Luka Doncic's work ethic

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी