"We have such strong bonds ... Steph, Klay, Draymond; we’ve got something special" - Steve Kerr reflects on his future with Golden State Warriors

Steve Kerr has become one of the most successful NBA coaches with the Golden State Warriors.

Kerr has won four NBA championships in eight years and has worked hard to develop players like Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. He has a close and personal bond with all three stars.

Thompson recently expressed how much Kerr meant to him, saying he did not want to be coached by anyone else.

Hearing this from his key player was a big compliment for Kerr. He replied to Thompson on the "Damon and Ratto" podcast, saying:

"The feeling is mutual. I don’t wanna coach a different team, either. We have such a good thing going here. We have such strong bonds built over the last eight years for me, built over the past 10, 12 years for Steph (Curry), Klay, Draymond.

"We’ve got something special. It’s great to be a part of, and we want to keep it going."

95.7 The Game @957thegame



“The feeling is mutual. I don’t ever want to coach another team, either.”



(via Steve Kerr on Klay Thompson saying he doesn't ever want to play for another coach:“The feeling is mutual. I don’t ever want to coach another team, either.”(via @DamonAndRatto Steve Kerr on Klay Thompson saying he doesn't ever want to play for another coach:“The feeling is mutual. I don’t ever want to coach another team, either.” 💯 (via @DamonAndRatto)

Steve Kerr is a proven winner in all aspects. He won five NBA championships as a player, and the 2022 title was his fourth as a coach.

Kerr was responsible for bringing life back to a Golden State franchise that, before the triumph in 2015, had won its last championship in 1975.

The Golden State Warriors certainly have the best organization, which has stayed intact for a while now. For a team that missed the playoffs the last two seasons, they showed remarkable grit and determination to win the NBA championship this year.

A huge deal of credit for the victory goes to Steve Kerr, who trusted his core to take things under control.

Kerr has two more years left on his contract with the Warriors. He certainly wants to stay in the Bay Area and win a few more championships.

When asked about his retirement plans, Kerr said:

"I don’t wanna go anywhere else. I’ve got a couple of years left on my contract, and I’m thrilled about next season.

"I think we’re gonna be even better next year. Just coming off the championship and what that will mean to our team’s collective confidence."

Golden State Warriors @warriors

4 rings as a coach.



is once again an NBA Champion! 5 rings as a player.4 rings as a coach. @SteveKerr is once again an NBA Champion! 5 rings as a player.4 rings as a coach.@SteveKerr is once again an NBA Champion! https://t.co/QGzVD8ZCjj

Is Steve Kerr one of the best NBA coaches in today's game?

Golden State Warriors Victory Parade & Rally

Steve Kerr was named among the top 15 NBA coaches of all time during the league's 75th anniversary celebrations this year. This is a testament to his greatness. He has four NBA championships as a coach and has helped players like Steph Curry and Klay Thompson become the scorers that they are.

Kerr is not afraid to hold his players accountable. Coaching a player like Draymond Green can be challenging at times. However, the coach knows the right balance between when to put his foot down and when to step away.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral



Steve Kerr: “I’m not gonna lie I’m hungover right now.” Steve Kerr: “I’m not gonna lie I’m hungover right now.” 😂 https://t.co/p94gh7FUjM

Besides his work with stars like Curry, Thompson and Green, Kerr also has the ability to get the most out of his role players.

Many questioned the abilities of Otto Porter Jr. and Gary Payton II. However, Kerr believed in them, and they ended up playing key roles in Golden State's 2022 NBA championship triumph.

Considering how Kerr has changed the Warriors, he is definitely one of the best coaches in the modern NBA.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far