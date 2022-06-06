Exclusive: "Never let myself get too big-headed on that front; That's how I live my life" - Steph Curry opens up on journey to becoming one of the best in the game, his college coach narrates Curry's youth

Steph Curry is one of the greatest players in NBA history and (un)arguably the greatest 3-point shooter in the game - you've heard this, we've heard this, and we all know it by heart now.

Steph Curry and the 3-pointer records falling like a house of cards

The Golden State Warriors star is the all-time leader in 3-pointers made, a record he broke earlier this year, overtaking the legendary Ray Allen and in the process, becoming the first player in NBA history to hit 3000 career 3s.

In addition, Steph Curry set the NBA Finals record for 3-pointers made in a quarter with 6 makes in the 1st quarter of Game 1 against the Boston Celtics, and his 21 points in the 1st quarter are the most since the man himself, Michael Jordan.

“I’ve seen it countless times, that’s Steph Curry!”, says Bob McKillop to Sportskeeda, Steph Curry’s college coach after watching Thursday night’s performance in Game 1 vs. the Celtics, where the night was soured as Golden State ended up on the losing end.

It wasn't always easy for Steph Curry to find his place

But was he always a superstar? Not by a long shot! Go figure, because no big-name school wanted to give him a shot.

It’s hard to believe today, but Steph Curry had a grand total of 0 scholarship offers from major Division-I colleges coming out of high school.

According to them, he wasn’t big enough or strong enough.

Virginia Tech offered Curry a walk-on opportunity, but that was viewed only as a favor to his father Dell Curry, who had played college basketball there in his time. Eventually, Dell Curry went on to play 16 seasons in the NBA.

Curry chose Davidson, a small school close to home that took a chance on him, even though Davidson Head Coach Bob McKillop said Curry was awful in a game he had watched in high school during his recruiting process.

During an AAU Tournament in Las Vegas, Nevada, McKillop recalls watching Curry the summer before his senior year of high school.

“Not once did he complain or stop competing with his teammates”, McKillop said as Curry struggled in that game. “He didn’t let the mistakes get in his way.”

McKillop was not deterred.

He loves to recruit players with great genetics. Curry’s mom was a great volleyball player and his father Dell was an accomplished NBA player, with a great shot on him as well.

“He checked every box from a character standpoint”, McKillop said to Sportskeeda. “I don’t know anyone that checked the box the way he did”. The Davidson coach knew all about his character and had a major leg up on other potential suitors.

Steph Curry's baseball connection

McKillop had first observed Steph Curry as a 10-year old baseball player, playing AAU baseball in North Carolina with Bob’s youngest son. McKillop got to know Curry and the family very well, as the families would spend time together.

McKillop recruited Curry as hard as anyone they would recruit to go to their program. Davidson doesn’t extend many offers, but he loved Curry.

“He was beyond his years in maturity. It convinced us, we have a superstar here”, McKillop said.

Curry committed to McKillop and Davidson even before taking an official visit. Curry proved everyone wrong, except McKillop at least, starting in college.

“It was uphill from the time he stepped onto campus”, McKillop said.

Proving his critics wrong in college, initial NBA setbacks

In three seasons at Davidson, Curry averaged more than 25 points per game, as he shot 41.2 percent from three-point range. Curry led Davidson to the NCAA tournament twice, including a magical 2008 Elite 8 run where he helped Davidson knock off 3 major Division-I programs that never even gave Curry the time of day. It was the program's first Elite 8 appearance since 1969.

McKillop had a front row seat as Curry blossomed and became the player he always believed in.

“Passion and work ethic, passionate about becoming the best,” McKillop said. “He knows the game better than anybody, and can stop on a dime.”

Curry teared up as he announced he was leaving college early, forgoing his senior season at Davidson to enter the NBA Draft in 2009.

Once again, Curry was passed over.

In fact, the Minnesota Timberwolves passed on Steph Curry twice and picked guards Ricky Rubio and Jonny Flynn before the Warriors selected Curry 7th overall. Not that anyone is counting, but Curry has scored 11,161 more points than Flynn and Rubio combined.

Earlier this month, more than a decade after leaving Davidson early, Curry finally graduated from Davidson, making good on his promise to his college head coach and his parents.

It took 13 years, but better late than never.

Curry was unable to attend as he was getting set for the Western Conference Finals of the NBA playoffs, but he was there in spirit as McKillop held up a cardboard cut-out of Curry in his #30 Davidson jersey, which will one day be retired at the school.

After all the ups and downs he had early on in his basketball career, Curry has never let the success he’s had in the NBA get to him. He continued to stay grounded during this dynasty run by Golden State.

“I remember where I started and just the whole journey. You remind yourself of that every day. The fact that from high school to your first All-Star Game, like it's a journey, and everything that had to go right in your life and on the court for that to happen. Never let myself get too big-headed on that front. That's how I live my life”, Steph Curry spoke to Sportskeeda about his journey.

“So everything about it in terms of the appreciation and gratitude for everything that happens, all the experiences that you have, everything that you go through, you keep building on that, and usually good things happen because you appreciate everything no matter what happens.”

The boy becomes a legend

Curry’s dominance is remarkable. The Warriors guard broke the all-time 3-pointers record in 511 fewer games than it took Allen to do so.

Guess who is not surprised by his success? McKillop, that's who.

“Not surprised, he’s become iconic and has not sacrificed the character he has”, McKillop said. “I’ve rarely seen anyone so iconic, that has so has so much humility.”

Steph Curry, like the Warriors, was once upon a time a team that nobody thought would be able to have a special run, and now with his help, they continue this magical run after the franchise had struggled for generations.

To put it into perspective, Golden State is in the NBA Finals for the 6th time in 8 years.

“It's been an amazing run. We obviously feel like we still have a lot left in the tank. That's why we're here”, Curry said to Sportskeeda. “I don't want to depress myself with the history of the organization right now (laughs). I'm going to think about the bright moments, so I appreciate it.”

Only the Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers have been to the NBA Finals more than the Warriors.

Golden State owes that to in large part to Curry, who very few thought could play big-time college basketball, let alone on the biggest state in the world.

McKillop and Curry still stay in touch quite a bit and he is beyond proud of the player, person and father he has become.

“He’s as fine as a person, as he is a basketball player”, McKillop said.

And well, he’s a pretty good player who will one day end up in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts.

