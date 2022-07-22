"We have all taken 'blood money' and we all have 'sportswashed' something so I don't like those words" - Charles Barkley says he wants to work with LIV Golf and continue with TNT

When Charles Barkley revealed that he would speak to LIV Golf about a possible partnership, there were rumors about his future with TNT. Renowned radio host Dan Patrick stirred the pot on Tuesday by saying that Barkley may have to leave TNT if he signs a deal with LIV Golf.

However, the former NBA MVP told Andrew Marchand of the New York Post that no deal was made on Wednesday with LIV Golf. Barkley met with the pro golf tour's CEO Greg Norman to discuss a broadcasting partnership. He prefers to stay in TNT while having the capability to work for LIV.

"In a perfect scenario, I would love to do both," Barkley said. "I don't know how Turner's sponsors are going to feel about it. I know there is going to be some blowback."

LIV Golf is a controversial topic due to being backed by by the Public Investment Fund. PIF is the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia, the Middle Eastern nation accused of many human rights violations. The Saudi government also allegedly ordered the assassination of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

But despite the controverseries surrounding LIV Golf, Barkley doubled-down by pointing out the NBA and Nike's ties to China. The East Asian powerhouse has also been linked with alleged human rights violations. Nike was among the many companies rumored to use Uyghur people for forced labor.

"I told (Norman), 'Listen, they are making up words, like 'blood money' and 'sportswashing,'" Barkley said. "I said, 'We have all taken 'blood money' and we all have 'sportswashed' something so I don't like those words, to be honest with you.'

"I’m a Nike guy, also, so I'm not going to do that thing where I pick and choose what I'm outraged about, where my money comes from. I just don't think that is fair. I think that makes you a hypocrite."

Charles Barkley's TNT contract revealed

Charles Barkley at the 2019 NBA Awards Presented By Kia On TNT - Inside

Charles Barkley has been very vocal about the possibility of retiring after his contract with TNT expires. Barkley will turn 60 years old next year, and he's not interested in working when he's not capable anymore.

According to the New York Post, the Philadelphia 76ers and Phoenix Suns legend has a deal with TNT for three years. He has an annual salary of $10 million as one of the members of the "Inside the NBA" crew.

The Hall of Famer also has several sponsors, including Capital One, Dick's Sporting Goods and Subway. They had already contacted Barkley about LIV Golf, which meant he might lose them. Pro golfers who decided to sign deals with LIV Golf have lost their endorsements.

Even if his sponsors and TNT pay him a great amount of money, he would still listen to LIV Golf's potential offer.

"Between the number you just mentioned ($10 million per year) and all my commercials, for me to risk all of that, it would have to be some serious money thrown my way," Barkley said.

