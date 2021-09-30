"We truly take him for granted" - Mark Jackson says LeBron James' achievements should be celebrated more

LeBron James is arguably one of the best players in the game of basketball. In his 19 year NBA career, he has won all the top accolades and has a stacked resume consisting of several NBA championships and MVP honors.

His brilliance on the court has seen appreciation from the whole of the NBA community. However, just like every great player, even LeBron James is no stranger to criticism. Despite winning it all in the game, many undermine his achievements and take his greatness for granted. Former player and coach Mark Jackson had his take on LeBron's legacy, speaking about the same on the Club Shay and Shay show, Mark Jackson said,

"You look at his resume, all the things he's been able to accomplish individually and collectively. The different stops, the way he's made guys better and the worst thing you've got to say about him is he's got a hammer and the decision. Are you kidding me? This guy is as good as it gets and we truly take him for granted, the same way we take all of our greats. But he's a guy who's done it the right way and continues to take pride in finishing the proper way. He should be celebrated and acknowledged, we truly do take him for granted, he's special."

LeBron James' stellar career in the NBA

LeBron James' 4th NBA Championship came in 2020

LeBron James was the number one pick in the famous 2003 draft. He lived up to all the hype around him by winning rookie of the year honors. From there on, he never looked back, as he elevated his game into becoming one of the best players in the league. Even at the age of 36, LeBron thrives under pressure and is once again set to compete for the NBA championship.

LeBron is one of the few players to score over 30,000 points and record 9,696 assists. His ability to both score and facilitate teammates is often forgotten. Speaking about the same at the Club Shay and Shay show, Mark Jackson said,

"This guy if he stays healthy is going to be the leading scorer in the NBA history right and I'm a point guard that's a pass first point guard that played 17 years and this guy will one day pass me as an assist man. I would've been like, there's no way in the world. That's how great he is and I'm not talking about me being great, I'm talking about the one gift that I did have that couldn't be questioned with my ability to find guys, this guy would have a better job than me and be the leading scorer in the history of the game."

Also Read

Mark Jackson is ranked 4th all-time in the assist leaders list. LeBron is not too far behind and is currently 8th behind legends like Magic Johnson and Oscar Robertson. Time will tell if LeBron breaks the scoring record and gets to the top of the assist list. However, the fact that he appears in the top 10 of both the list is commendable and that in itself proves his greatness.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar