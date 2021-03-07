5 NBA teams with the most titles

The NBA has been around for decades, but over the years, only a few franchises have been fortunate enough to win the prestigious Larry O'Brien trophy on multiple occasions.

The last NBA Finals was held between the LA Lakers and the Miami Heat in 2020. Both the franchises have a history of Finals appearances and have won several titles.

Currently, 19 of the 30 teams can call themselves former champions of the competition. Surprisingly, the past 37 NBA championships have been shared by only 11 teams. On that note, let's have a look at the five most successful NBA franchises in the history of the competition.

#5 San Antonio Spurs - 5 NBA titles (6 Finals appearances)

Tim Duncan, coach Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs celebrate their 2014 NBA title.

All five of the San Antonio Spurs' NBA titles came with coach Gregg Popovich and Hall of Famer forward Tim Duncan.

The star cast around Tim Duncan constantly evolved as he led the San Antonio Spurs to six NBA Finals appearances, winning five of them. Surprisingly, the Spurs never three-peated or even won back-to-back NBA titles.

The San Antonio Spurs won their first NBA title with a veteran David Robinson and a young Tim Duncan in 1999. They further went on to win three further chips in the next five years, doing so in 2003, 2005 and 2007.

David Robison retired after winning the 2003 NBA title. The Spurs' three NBA rings during this period featured two new stars - Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili. With the arrival of new players like Danny Green and Kawhi Leonard, the team reached back-to-back NBA finals in 2013 and 2014, winning their fifth and most recent NBA title in 2014.

SPURS ARE NBA CHAMPIONS!

San Antonio blows out Miami in Game 5, wins 5th title in franchise history. pic.twitter.com/356DQxppaF — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 16, 2014

With only one loss and five wins, the San Antonio Spurs hold the record for the second-best win% in NBA Finals history.

#4 Chicago Bulls - 6 NBA titles (6 Finals appearances)

Chicago Bulls Championship parade in 1998.

The only franchise on this list with a perfect NBA Finals record is the Chicago Bulls.

Superstar Michael Jordan led the Chicago Bulls to six NBA Finals appearances, winning all six of them. Three-peating twice, he dominated the NBA in the 1990s. The entire '90s era is known for the Chicago Bulls dynasty led by coach Phil Jackson and star forwards Jordan and Scottie Pippen.

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen won NBA titles from 1991 to 1993. They defeated iconic teams like the Magic Johnson-led Lakers in 1991, the Clyde Drexler-led Trail Blazers in 1992 and the Charles Barkley-led Phoenix Suns in 1993. Jordan announced his retirement from professional basketball in the summer of '93 to start a baseball career.

However, after a year and a half, Jordan was back in the NBA. He re-joined the Bulls, leading them to a 72-10 record in the 1996 NBA regular season and winning the title as well. The Bulls beat the Gary Payton-led Supersonics that year and subsequently won two more NBA titles, beating the John Stockton and Karl Malone-led Utah Jazz in 1997 and 1998.

Today in #NBAFinals history: Michael Jordan's last shot as a Bull clinches 6th NBA title. http://t.co/X6vBO4TgPw pic.twitter.com/KrGOLJcjHV — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 15, 2014

#3 Golden State Warriors - 6 NBA titles (11 Finals appearances)

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors celebrate their 2018 NBA title.

The Golden State Warriors franchise won two of their six NBA rings when the franchise was located in Philadelphia.

Hall of Famer Joe Fulks led the Philadelphia Warriors to two BAA Finals appearances, winning the league's inaugural edition in 1947. In 1956, Hall of Famer trio of Paul Arizin, Tom Gola and Neil Johnson led the Philadelphia Warriors to another title.

The Warriors moved to California in 1962 and have since appeared in eight NBA Finals. In 1975, star players Rick Barry and Jamaal Wilkes carried the team to their third NBA championship.

Thereafter, the Warriors struggled for decades until they drafted Stephen Curry in the 2009 NBA Draft and proceeded to dominate the league for a few years. The Curry-led Golden State Warriors are considered one of the most dominant teams in the modern era of basketball.

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green returned the Golden State Warriors to their glory days in 2015. They appeared in five-straight NBA Finals, winning back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018 after former MVP Kevin Durant joined the team.

Warriors join the '56-57 Celtics as the only teams in NBA history to make 5 straight finals pic.twitter.com/2z9A4L8egv — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 21, 2019

#2 Boston Celtics - 17 NBA titles (21 Finals appearances)

Bill Russell, coach Red Auerbach and the Boston Celtics celebrate one of their NBA titles.

The Boston Celtics are one of the most dominant franchises in NBA history.

The only franchise to make eight consecutive NBA Finals, the Boston Celtics won 11 titles in a 13-year period.

In 1957, seven future Hall of Famers led the Boston Celtics to their first-ever NBA title. Bill Russell and coach Red Auerbach then led the team to 12 more NBA Finals appearances, winning ten of them.

In the list of Hall of Famers, the like of Bob Cousy (6), Frank Ramsey (7), Tom Heinsohn (8), John Havlicek (6), Bill Sharman (4) and Arnie Risen (2) became multiple NBA champions with the Boston Celtics; but Russell was the only one who won all 11.

The Celtics won eight consecutive NBA titles from 1959 to 1966 before winning back-to-back titles in 1968 and 1969.

#OTD in Boston sports history - April 25, 1965



The Boston Celtics defeat the Los Angeles Lakers to win their seventh consecutive NBA championship. Bill Russell averaged 16.5 points per game and 25.2 rebounds per game throughout the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/RIf7k4XOlo — Boston Globe Sports (@BGlobeSports) April 25, 2019

John Havlicek, along with Hall of Famers Dave Cowens and Jo Jo White, led the Boston Celtics to two more Finals appearances in 1974 and 1976, winning on both occasions.

Two years later, the Boston Celtics drafted Larry Bird, who would lead the franchise to five NBA Finals appearances in the 1980s. Usually battling head-to-head with the LA Lakers' Magic Johnson, Bird won three of these five NBA Finals along with Hall of Famers Robert Parish and Kevin McHale. The Celtics were NBA champions in 1981, 1984 and 1986.

On this day in 1986, the @celtics get the 16th championship in their history by beating the Rockets 114-97 in Gm6 of their series. Posting 29 points, 12 assists & 11 rebounds, Finals MVP Larry Bird records the 3rd of 8 all-time triple-doubles in an NBA title-clinching performance pic.twitter.com/3KChGWqBiy — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) June 8, 2020

After two decades, the more recent Boston Celtics' 'Big 4' featuring Kevin Garnett, Rajon Rondo, Paul Pierce and Ray Allen led the team to two NBA Finals in 2008 and 2010. In both finals against the LA Lakers, the Boston Celtics emerged triumphant in 2008 for their 17th and most recent NBA title.

☘️"Anything is possible!" ☘️



#OTD in the 2008, the @celtics beat the Lakers 131-92 to capture their 17th NBA championship! pic.twitter.com/aTcUMX4eEo — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 17, 2019

#1 LA Lakers - 17 NBA titles (32 Finals appearances)

Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal and the LA Lakers celebrate their 2002 NBA Championship.

The joint-most successful franchise in NBA history, the LA Lakers have made a whopping 32 Finals appearances. They have won 17 NBA titles and have dominated in multiple eras over the years.

The LA Lakers' first NBA title came in 1949 when the league was known as the BAA. Hall of Famers George Mikan and Jim Pollard then took the team to five NBA Finals, winning all five. They were later joined by Hall of Famers Vern Mikkelsen and Slater Martin, helping the LA Lakers win back-to-back NBA titles in 1949 and 1950. After missing the Finals the next year, the LA Lakers three-peated from 1952 to 1954.

For nearly two decades, the LA Lakers wouldn't win an NBA title until the Hall of Famer trio of Wilt Chamberlain, Gail Goodrich and Jerry West earned the franchise their sixth title in 1972.

Shortly thereafter, the LA Lakers formed one of the biggest dynasties in NBA history with Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The star duo would lead the LA Lakers to a whopping nine NBA Finals appearances, winning five of them.

The Lakers won NBA titles in 1980, 1982 and 1985 before going back-to-back in 1987 and 1988. They were joined by Hall of Famer James Worthy for their last three titles during this period.

40 years ago today, Magic Johnson scores 42 pts as a rookie (most in NBA history) while starting at center in place of the injured Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the Lakers claim the 1980 NBA Championship with a 123-107 win over the 76ers in Philadelphia in Game 6 of the '80 NBA Finals. pic.twitter.com/9fYIJVPpHH — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 16, 2020

In 1996, the LA Lakers drafted Kobe Bryant, who would lead the team to seven NBA Finals appearances and five titles. That year, the Lakers also acquired one of the most dominating centers of all time, Shaquille O'Neal. He went on to win three consecutive Finals MVPs from 2000 to 2002, as the LA Lakers enjoyed another three-peat.

O'Neal and Bryant are still considered one of the best duos in NBA history. Kobe Bryant later went on to appear in three straight NBA finals, winning back to back titles in 2009 and 2010.

#OTD in 2010: @Lakers win their 16th NBA championship w/ an 83-79 win in Game 7 over the Celtics.



It was Kobe Bryant's fifth & final title. pic.twitter.com/52z4SJX4SL — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 17, 2017

The LA Lakers's record-equaling 17th NBA title came in 2020 when LeBron James returned the team championship to championship glory after ten long years.

One of the most memorable and historic NBA Finals was played in the Orlando bubble without fans owing to the COVID-19 outbreak. The LA Lakers beat the Miami Heat 4-2 in the seven-match series to win their most recent NBA title.

🏆🏀 GAME 6 FINAL SCORE 🏀🏆



LeBron James posts 28 PTS, 14 REB, 10 AST as the @Lakers win Game 6 and become the 2020 NBA Champions, capturing their 17th championship in franchise history! #NBAFinals



Anthony Davis: 19 PTS, 15 REB

Rajon Rondo: 19 PTS

Caldwell-Pope: 17 PTS pic.twitter.com/liLI8dlnGn — NBA (@NBA) October 12, 2020