  • "We’ve had some bribing along the way" - Ronnie 2K reveals litany of things he has been offered by NBA stars to improve their ratings

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Jul 26, 2025 20:47 GMT
Ronnie 2K revealed that players bribed him for better NBA 2K ratings (image credit: getty)

NBA 2K is not just a video game. After the game's launch in 1999, it has become a cultural phenomenon among fans and basketball players.

Every year, NBA 2K releases the ratings for the players around September. Although it doesn't always reflect their real-life potential, having a high rating matters to NBA players. So much so that they have sometimes resorted to bribing Ronnie Singh, also known as Ronnie 2K, the Digital Marketing Director of 2K Games.

In a tweet by Hoops Alerts, Ronnie 2K called out unnamed players to play better to improve their ratings.

"We've had some bribing along the way," Ronnie 2K said on Friday, via "The Big Podcast with Shaq." "I've been offered some shoes, I've been offered a variety of things. Here’s the thing: Stop offering me anything. You know how you can get your rating better? Play better."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

He added that although he "didn't mind being challenged" on the ratings by the players, bribery would never work for him. Ronnie 2K didn't reveal the names of the players.

Prediction for the top 5 players for NBA 2K26

The NBA 2K26 players' ratings have yet to be dropped for the next installment. The gaming platform said that it was going to release the ratings in September.

Here is the prediction for the top five players for this year's iteration.

#5 LeBron James

At 40 years old, LeBron James is still one of the best players in the league. Last season, he became the oldest player to make the All-NBA team second-team. Despite losing some of his athleticism, James continues to score efficiency.

In 2024-25, he averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.0 steals per game on 51.3% shooting.

#4 Luka Doncic

Last season was not the best in Luka Doncic's career, but it was also a defining moment in the power shift in the Western Conference. This offseason has been rewarding for him and he is expected to have a big campaign with the Lakers.

#3 Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo was one of the top contenders for MVP in 2024-25, finishing third behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic.

He averaged 30.4 ppg on 60.1% shooting, 11.9 rpg and 6.5 apg. Antetkounmpo has also averaged at least 30.0 points in three consecutive campaigns.

#2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

The 2024-25 season was a dream for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He won his first NBA title, Finals MVP and regular season MVP. He also averaged 32.7 ppg, 6.4 apg, 1.7 spg and 1.0 bpg.

Additionally, he is on the cover of NBA 2K26, so he would likely have one of the highest ratings in it.

#1 Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic is arguably the most complete player in the league. Last season, he almost averaged a 30-point triple-double, putting up 29.6 ppg, 12.7 rpg and 10.2 apg.

Perhaps nobody deserves the top spot in 2K26 as much as Jokic.

