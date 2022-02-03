"We've done too much talking" - James Harden rules out players-only meeting as Brooklyn Nets' losing streak stretches to six games

James Harden had a difficult Wednesday night. He put up a season-low four points on 2-of-11 shooting as the Brooklyn Nets crashed to a league-worst sixth consecutive defeat.

Harden made up for his low-scoring output by dishing 12 assists and grabbing seven rebounds. However, he also turned the ball over six times in what was an 11-point defeat (101-112) for Brooklyn against the Sacramento Kings.

Following the game, Harden was asked if the Nets needed to call a players-only meeting to address their losing streak. He answered the question in the negative, saying:

"No, I think we've done too much talking. We got to go out there and do it consistently. We have times where we are great and we have times where we are really bad. Just got to find some consistency throughout the course of the games, more times than not."

Nets Videos @SNYNets James Harden doesn't feel like there's a need for a players-only meeting in the midst of the Nets' 6-game losing streak:



"We've done too much talking" James Harden doesn't feel like there's a need for a players-only meeting in the midst of the Nets' 6-game losing streak:"We've done too much talking" https://t.co/iN6zxygyiK

"There's no concern" - James Harden hoping that the Brooklyn Nets will recover after the All-Star break

Following Wednesday's loss to the Sacramento Kings, the Brooklyn Nets are now 2-7 since Kevin Durant suffered an MCL sprain in his left knee. From being the No.1 team in the Eastern Conference, the Nets have now slipped to sixth position in the conference.

StatMuse @statmuse The Nets have lost 6 in a row.



They are 2-7 since KD’s injury and now 6th in the East. The Nets have lost 6 in a row.They are 2-7 since KD’s injury and now 6th in the East. https://t.co/ovJE2IJnro

When asked when the Brooklyn Nets would get concerned over their form and a slide in their fortunes, James Harden said:

"There's no concern. We have different lineups, we got guys in and out of lineups, injuries whatever... We just trying to figure out what works best - what guys fit, what guys don't. It's all a process. Obviously, we're going through a tough stretch where we're losing. It'd be great if we can win some of these games. But we're not. With that being said, we just got to keep finding ways... Hopefully just finish this into the break and hopefully after the break we can potentially get our full roster and start making sides in the right direction."

Nets Videos @SNYNets James Harden says "there's no concern" to be had with the Nets:



"It's all a process. Obviously we're going through a tough stretch where we're losing. Hopefully just finish this into the break and hopefully after the break we can potentially get our full roster" James Harden says "there's no concern" to be had with the Nets:"It's all a process. Obviously we're going through a tough stretch where we're losing. Hopefully just finish this into the break and hopefully after the break we can potentially get our full roster" https://t.co/sgMHmTz1jx

Meanwhile, Harden's four-point outing against Sacramento marks his lowest points tally in a game in which he's played at least 20 minutes (since his second NBA season). He had two points in 20 minutes for the Oklahoma City Thunder against the Los Angeles Clippers on 3 November 2010.

Also Read Article Continues below

Harden is also averaging 22.5 ppg for the Brooklyn Nets this season, his lowest scoring average since the 2011-12 season when he averaged 16.8 ppg with the OKC Thunder.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh