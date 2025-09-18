"We’ve never sold anything" - Kevin Durant's agent reveals Rockets' star locked out of his crypto stash worth millions

On Wednesday, Kevin Durant's agent, Rich Kleiman, revealed that the Houston Rockets star has been locked out of his cryptocurrency fortune. In an article for CNBC, Kleiman revealed that Durant has been buying Bitcoin steadily since he played for the Golden State Warriors in 2016.

Ad

The Rockets star's agent revealed that his client bought the cryptocurrency on his Coinbase account, but unfortunately, he forgot the password for it.

"We’ve yet to be able to track down his Coinbase account info, so we’ve never sold anything, and this bitcoin is just through the roof," Kleiman told CNBC during their Game Plan conference in Los Angeles. "It’s just a process we haven’t been able to figure out, but Bitcoin keeps going up … so, I mean, it’s only benefited us.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I just heard the word ‘bitcoin’ 25 times this evening, and the next day, we started investing in bitcoin."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Kleiman revealed that he and Durant decided to invest in digital currency after the now-Rockets star's then-teammates kept discussing cryptocurrency during a dinner outing. According to CNBC, Bitcoin was selling for $360 to $1000 in 2016; however, the digital currency has had tremendous growth since.

It is now trading close to $116,000, which is 11,000% more than what Kevin Durant bought it for. Kleiman did not reveal the exact amount of digital currency the Rockets star bought, but he said that KD's team has been working closely with Coinbase to give him access to his fortune.

Ad

Miami Heat reportedly eyeing Kevin Durant if he hits free agency next season

Earlier this offseason, Kevin Durant got his desired move to the Houston Rockets in a blockbuster trade from the Phoenix Suns. However, it has not been all roses for the two-time NBA champion, as the Rockets have not yet signed him to an extension.

On Sept. 9, Barry Jackson from the Miami Herald revealed that Durant has always been one of the Heat's targets.

Ad

"Durant will forever be a Heat possibility if he makes it to free agency; the Heat always has held him in high regard," he wrote.

As things stand now, KD is set to enter the final season of his four-year $194,219,320 contract that he signed with the Nets before moving to Phoenix. If Houston doesn't sign Durant to an extension, he will enter free agency in the 2026-27 season.

Ad

The Heat have struggled to make a deep postseason run in past years. They have lacked a superstar third option to pair alongside Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro. Durant would fit perfectly in that spot, given his incredible scoring prowess.

However, the Rockets could spoil the Heat's expectations later in the season by offering Kevin Durant a deal he wants.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Avi Shravan Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.



Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.



Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore. Know More