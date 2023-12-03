"We've been trying": Kawhi Leonard remains humble after narrow escape vs the Warriors

Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers barely escaped taking a loss from the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night, beating them 113-112. While it seemed like Golden State had LA beat in the final few seconds of the game, Leonard and Paul George came to their team's rescue with a late fourth-quarter resurgence to win the game.

The Clippers' most recent victory now improves their win-loss record to 9-10. While the team's record doesn't seem impressive at the moment, Leonard remains positive about their current situation. He acknowledged that they're off to a slow start but also expressed satisfaction with the win against the Warriors on Saturday.

“We've been trying to be consistent," Leonard said during the post-game press conference (via ESPN). "We're getting better, but very slow. We still got to keep the consistency up so we can be a better team. How things been going, it feels great to pull out a win this afternoon.”

Clippers vs Warriors recap: Paul George and Kawhi Leonard save LA

Minnesota Timberwolves v Los Angeles Clippers

The LA Clippers recently beat the Golden State Warriors 113-112 on Saturday night. While it was a great win by the Clippers, the victory didn't come easy. For the entirety of the first half, Golden State led the game and made it seem like there was no point of return for LA. However, come the final seconds of the fourth quarter, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard came to their team's rescue.

With a little less than 40 seconds remaining on the clock, the Warriors were ahead 112-108. This was when the clutch gene of both LA stars kicked in. James Harden in-bounded the ball to George inside the paint. The moment PG caught the ball, Kawhi Leonard went for the cut and received the ball from George for an easy reverse layup. This brought the game down within two with 35.5 seconds to spare.

Steph Curry attempted to break LA's hearts with a pull-up mid-range but ended up missing the shot. Russell Westbrook came up with a huge rebound and hurriedly dished it to George. As George brought down the ball half-court, the eight-time All-Star went for a stop-and-pop three-point shot to seal the Clippers's victory over the Warriors. George knocked down a big-time long-distance shot, giving his team their first lead of the game and ultimately winning the contest.