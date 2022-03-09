“We walk in arenas and everybody says ‘Shaq, Shaq, Shaq’, like I’d never experienced that” - Dwayne Wade on Shaquille O’Neal’s influence on him and the Miami Heat

Throughout their careers, Dwyane Wade and Shaquille O'Neal impressed fans with their sensational play. Although O'Neal was always a dominant force in the NBA, it wasn't until 2004-05 that he helped a rising star unlock his eventual legacy.

After spending the majority of his illustrious career with the LA Lakers, O'Neal was acquired by the Miami Heat to pair with a budding superstar in Wade.

In a recent interview for NBA TV, Wade spoke about how O'Neal's arrival in Miami – especially his star power – was an incredible experience to witness.

"To be able to go on a journey with him, and we walk in arenas and everybody says ‘Shaq, Shaq, Shaq,’ – like, I’d never experienced that,” Wade said.

Shaquille O'Neal & Dwayne Wade became a dynamic duo during Miami Heat days

O'Neal and Dwyane Wade with the Miami Heat

It didn't take long before Dwyane Wade and O'Neal made serious statements around the NBA with their ability to dominate.

In their second season together, Wade's game took off. During the 2005-06 season, the guard averaged 27.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.9 steals per game while shooting 49.5%. Not only had Wade become a serious force, but his team thrived as well. Miami headed into the playoffs with an impressive 52-30 record.

In 2004, Shaq guaranteed he was going to bring the city their first NBA Championship. In 2006, the Heat won the NBA Finals.

But it wasn't just Wade who was thriving with the Heat. His new running mate continued to dominate as well. The big man showed he still had the ability to be one of the league's top players. Throughout his first two seasons with in Miami, O'Neal averaged 21.6 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 60.1%.

The two combined to bring the Heat the franchise's first NBA championship, defeating the Dallas Mavericks in six games in the 2006 NBA Finals.

For O'Neal, it was another impressive accomplishment to add to the resume. The No. 1 pick in the 1992 draft was enshrined in the Hall of Fame in 2016. He won four NBA titles, including three with the LA Lakers, and a gold medal for Team USA in the 1996 Olympics.

But for Wade, it was the beginning of an everlasting legacy. He won two more championships with the Heat and a gold medal in 2008. The fifth pick in the 2003 draft after leading Marquette to the Final Four that year, Wade will eventually join O'Neal in the Hall of Fame. He is not yet eligible for enshrinement.

