“We want to protect our house” - Carmelo Anthony speaks on his stellar form playing at home for the LA Lakers 

Carmelo Anthony is enjoying life as an LA Lakers player, and his solid performances so far are a great testament to that. The 37-year-old recorded a 24-point-game in the Lakers' recent home win against the Cleveland Cavaliers on 6-of-8 shooting from the arc. It was the second consecutive home game in which he went 6-of-8 from long range.

Speaking after the game with Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet, Carmelo Anthony revealed what it's like to play as an LA Lakers player and how important it is to capitalize on homecourt advantage. Here's what the forward said:

"The energy is a lot different, something that we got bring night in and night out. We know that teams are bringing their best every time that they step on the court against us. So the energy here is incredible, the fans have been incredible so far. We still have a long way to go, we want to continue to build on that. We also want to make this (Staples Center) a tough place to come in and win basketball games. It starts tonight, we got eight out of nine (games) coming up and we want to protect our house."

Carmelo Anthony is proving to be an excellent addition to the LA Lakers roster. His scoring off the bench helps the team get out of rough patches offensively. LA fans have always been excited to have Melo play for them and they show their affection every time he takes to the court. It has certainly played a part in him producing consistent performances for the side.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral Carmelo Anthony tonight:



24 Points

5 Rebounds

75% FG

6 threes



Carmelo Anthony tonight:

24 Points

5 Rebounds

75% FG

6 threes

24 Minutes off the bench.

LA Lakers' Carmelo Anthony and LeBron James cherish their NBA debut day with a win

Carmelo Anthony, Anthony Davis and LeBron James during a game

Carmelo Anthony and LeBron James are the only two active players in the NBA from the 2003 NBA draft class. Both made their league debuts on 29th October, 2003. They didn't miss the opportunity to celebrate that with a win against the Cleveland Cavaliers, which was also the team that drafted James with the #1 overall pick.

NBA @NBA

24 from



The 26 from @KingJames 24 from @carmeloanthony The @Lakers pick up the win as LeBron and Melo combine for 50! 26 from @KingJames24 from @carmeloanthonyThe @Lakers pick up the win as LeBron and Melo combine for 50! https://t.co/kDISMsSErp

Anthony (24 points) and James (26 points) combined for 50 points to lead the LA Lakers to their third win of the season on Saturday. The Lakers are now 3-3 for the season as they continue to build their chemistry. The win against the Cavs was a positive sign for the side as they prepare to play eight of their next nine games at home.

