For decades, people have gone back and forth discussing who the greatest player in NBA history is. More often than not, the conversation ends with either LeBron James or Michael Jordan.

Skip Bayless, who is one of James's biggest critics, got into a virtual feud with Gilbert Arenas over that. The former NBA player called him out for hating LeBron instead of appreciating Jordan's greatness.

Bayless uploaded a lengthy video ripping Arenas and claiming that he would've gotten a raise if he criticized Jordan back in the day. That's why the controversial guard fired back with some heavy weaponry.

"I wanted to be like Mike. Do you remember that, Skip?" Arenas asked. "Everybody in the 90s (was) like this. The bald head. Do you know what that feels like as a kid? Walking like Michael. Everybody on the playground, like this when they tired. Chewing gum.

"You know Juicy Fruit packs I bought as a child? Oh my God. $0.25, Skip. We wanted to chew like Michael. Goddamn whole tongue numb. I mean, there's 60 years old today, Skip, a head full of hair, was bald head in the 90s. That means he was doing that sh*t by choice."

Arenas made fun of the countless Jordan lookalikes that are still out there and the frenzy they generate around tourists.

"Michael Jordan was sold to us so well (that) today, if you go down to the Hollywood and highland, there will be a 6-foot-6 blacker than the MF bald head out there doing a MF statue and sh*t," Arenas added.

"People taking pictures. Especially if you're (from) overseas and come here and you don't know English, you really think that's f**ng Michael Jordan out there."

Arenas warned Bayless about engaging in a social media war with him, adding that he already had rounds second and third ready for him.

Former NBA All-Star has a rare opinion about the GOAT debate

While most people agree that LeBron James and Michael Jordan are at the top of the list, we've also seen stars like Kobe Bryant, Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and many others in the shortlist.

Notably, former All-Star Victor Oladipo would also like to include Stephen Curry there.

Curry has done more than enough merits to be a part of the conversation. However, per Oladipo, the fact that he should be playing professional golf makes his NBA career even more impressive.

"I would consider him the best ever," Oladipo said on The Inner Court podcast. "I would consider him that because he's supposed to be playing golf. If you really look at him, he's supposed to be playing golf."

Curry is an avid golfer and has taken part in multiple pro-am tournaments in the past.

