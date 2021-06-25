"We do whatever it takes" - Paul George praises teammates as LA Clippers bounce back after going down 0-2 again | 2021 NBA Playoffs

Paul George played a brilliant all-round game to lead the LA Clippers to a 106-92 drubbing of the Phoenix Suns in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

Thursday’s win was the third time the LA Clippers have won a Game 3 after losing the first two games of a series in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. Thanks to George’s 27 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists, and Reggie Jackson’s 23 points, the Clippers held off the Suns. This was also the franchise's first-ever conference finals victory.

“This team is tough,” Paul George said in the postgame interview with ESPN’s Rachel Nichols. “We do whatever it takes. We trust one another. We’ve got each other’s backs. We just play hard. If you’re going to beat us, it’s just got to be one of those nights if you beat us. I think we’ve just got great resilience. Ty Lue just does a great job making adjustments, counters. We come out and we play hard.”

The win also marked the LA Clippers’ first home victory in their first home game in the conference finals. Paul George believed it would not have been possible if not for contributions from his teammates.

"We put so much into this season, we've invested so much in each other, and we're going to live with the results,” George said via LA Clippers insider Farbod Esnashaari. “I think that's the beauty of it."

Jackson scored 10 points in the final period, including five straight. This came right after the Suns went on a 12-0 run to cut the LA Clippers’ 18-point lead down to six.

Terance Mann also scored 10 points in the pivotal third quarter where the LA Clippers outscored the Suns 34-21. Mann also played excellent defense on Chris Paul and helped out on Devin Booker, who struggled with his shot courtesy of Patrick Beverley’s excellent defense.

Paul George compliments LA Clippers teammates

Patrick Beverley #21 celebrates a three point basket with teammates Reggie Jackson #1 and Ivica Zubac #40

Paul George gave credit to his LA Clippers teammates in the postgame interview. Though the All-Star forward was the star of the game, the win was a complete team effort. Several players stepped up, especially as he struggled with his shooting (9-of-26) from the field.

On Reggie Jackson, Paul George recognized him for his clutch performance:

"He's become one of the best closers in this game, and it's special."

On Ivica Zubac who had a monster game with 15 points and 16 rebounds:

"I thought he was great, I thought he was special. I thought he was a big reason why we won tonight."

George also spoke about Kawhi Leonard, who was at the game but not on the bench:

"It was great to see him. He was in the locker room and shared his thoughts... A lot of the stuff he was saying I was trying to put into plan."

Paul George and the LA Clippers meet the Phoenix Suns again at Staples Center for Game 4 on Saturday.

