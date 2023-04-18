"We will play better" - Steve Kerr vows to respond after going down 0-2 for the first time in 9 years

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr continued to place faith in his team, despite their 114-106 loss in Game 2 against the Sacramento Kings. The defending champions are down 0-2 for the first time under coach Kerr's reign. Golden State got outplayed down the stretch in both games.

They are much better than they have displayed so far in this series, and Kerr reckons the team will bounce back as the series shifts to their home court for the next two games.

Here's what he said (via The Warriors Talk on Twitter):

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We know we have to play better, and we will play better... these guys are champions"

TheWarriorsTalk @TheWarriorsTalk Steve Kerr: "We know we have to play better, and we will play better... these guys are champions..." Steve Kerr: "We know we have to play better, and we will play better... these guys are champions..."

Both games went down to the wire, but Game 2 seemed more out of grasp for the Dubs than Game 1, which ended in a three-point loss. The Warriors couldn't contain their turnovers in Game 2, committing 20 on the night, including nine in the first quarter.

Sacramento had nine in the first quarter too, but they cleaned up on that aspect as the game progressed, committing only five TOs across the last three quarters. The Warriors conceded 25 points off turnovers. The momentum just wasn't there for them offensively.

Meanwhile, the Sacramento Kings ensured they tightened up on the defensive end, playing with more physicality. They kept the Golden State Warriors out on the perimeter for most of the game, making them attempt nearly 50% of their field goals from deep.

Kerr's men converted only 13-of-40 shots from deep. Sacramento also struggled from the 3-point range, going 9-of-38. However, they made adjustments by scoring on the break and in the paint. The Kings outscored the Warriors 54-40 in the paint, 20-12 on second-chance points and 17-12 on the break.

The Kings' bench also showed up, outscoring the Dubs' second unit 36-21, which was decisive when the starters were off.

Steve Kerr's Golden State Warriors have all to play for at home against Sacramento Kings

The Golden State Warriors have blown two close road games against the Sacramento Kings. A win in either Game 1 or Game 2 would've played to their advantage, but they have no momentum entering Game 3 at home. Notably, the Warriors have been nearly unbeatable at Chase Center, but the Kings' discipline and clutch play has reduced the theoretical advantage for the Dubs.

There are rumblings that Draymond Green might face a suspension after he stomped on Domantas Sabonis' chest in the fourth quarter. Sabonis is reportedly getting evaluated with X-rays of his ribs and lungs. Green was issued a Flagrant 2, while Sabonis was issued a Flagrant 1 for grabbing Green's ankle.

Green will be a big miss for Steve Kerr's team if he gets suspended. The Golden State Warriors need his defense and playmaking to overcome their issues over the last two games. The Warriors may have the best record at home, but they are facing the team with the best road record in the West this season.

Golden State will hope Green is available, as they have everything to play for in Game 3. A loss would further hamper their chances of getting past the next round, as Sacramento will have all the momentum they need to close out the series.

Poll : 0 votes