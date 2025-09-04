  • home icon
"We wrote 69 all over the bed" - Ausar and Amen Thompson reveal manifesting one thing to get LeBron James' physical trait

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Sep 04, 2025 07:06 GMT
Ausar and Amen Thompson reveal manifesting one thing to get LeBron James
Ausar and Amen Thompson reveal manifesting one thing to get LeBron James' physical trait. (Photos: IMAGN)

LeBron James is one of the most physically gifted athletes in history, officially listed at 6-foot-9 and weighing around 250 pounds. Ausar and Amen Thompson wanted to be like James so much that they wrote "69" on their bed growing up to try and become as tall as "The King."

Speaking on The Young Man and the Three podcast, the Thompson twins opened up about their childhood. Their parents weren't over six feet, so they had put the numbers "69" all over their bed to be 6-foot-9 like James.

"We wanted to be tall," Ausar said. "My mom's like 5'6″, my dad's like 5'11". So we wrote like '69' all over the bed because that's how tall we wanted to be. And looking back, it looks kinda weird."
"No apostrophe, nothing. Just 69," Amen added.

Ausar said that it was all over their bedpost, which they got rid of last year. He even wished to have saved just a piece of it with the "69" written all over for the memory.

Amen, meanwhile, added that they thought LeBron James was 6-foot-9, which is his official height on NBA.com. He was just 6-foot-8 when he entered the league in 2003, while his weight has also been disputed. He was around 250 pounds early in his career, but many of his peers thought he was around 270 to 275 pounds.

The trick didn't work for the Thompsons, but they still grew to become freak athletes. The twins are officially listed at 6-foot-7, but Ausar looks a bit taller than Amen in some of their pictures together.

LeBron James praised Ausar and Amen Thompson last season

LeBron James praised Ausar and Amen Thompson last season. (Photo: IMAGN)

Speaking to reporters after a game between the LA Lakers and Houston Rockets, LeBron James praised the Thompson twins for their energy. James was in awe of Amen's athleticism during their matchup, bringing up Cade Cunningham's comments about Ausar Thompson.

"I think Cade Cunningham said it best," James said, according to Spectrum SportsNet. "He said, 'They different. They ain't like the rest of us.' I've been able to do some things in my career, and those two guys, man, they're just pure athleticism. They love the game, and you love to see that."

Amen is coming off a breakout season, with the Houston Rockets embracing him as a franchise cornerstone when they traded Jalen Green. Ausar, meanwhile, was limited to 59 games due to blood clot issues from his rookie year. He still had a fantastic campaign, averaging 10.1 points per game.

