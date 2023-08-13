“Weak and scared” – Team USA crushing Spain in FIBA World Cup 2023 Tuneup game has NBA fans fired up 

Team USA proved that it's still a tough team to beat after dominating Spain 98-88 in its recent exhibition game. Jalen Brunson led with 22 points and four assists while shooting 100%.

Although it was Brunson who led the team in scoring, the win took a total team effort. Tyrese Haliburton had 12 assists off the bench, and Mikal Bridges added 12 points.

Team USA showed off against Spain

After their performance, fans shared how happy they were to see the Americans thrive. Here are some of the best reactions.

Santi Aldama led Spain with 14 points, Willy Hernangomez had 13 points, Alex Abrines 12 and Juancho Hernangomez 11.

The Americans will play their final two exhibition games in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, against Greece and Germany.

Jalen Brunson can lead Team USA to a gold medal win

2023 FIBA World Cup: USA men's national team practice in Las Vegas

Team USA sent a strong message with its win against Spain. Coming into the FIBA World Cup 2023, fans weren't excited to see the Americans due to their roster. Most fans have been skeptical, but their minds have changed after their three tune-up games.

Still, it's a lot to say after three exhibition games, there are those who would say that it won't be anything significant.

But given how Brunson has led the team, it's safe to assume the Americans will go home with a medal. After his first season with the New York Knicks, the 6-foot-1 guard has developed into a legit star who's capable of leading his own team. Jalen's experience and leadership will be key to Team USA's campaign to win gold.

They'll be battling it out against some of the best countries, and they may experience some hurdles along the way.

