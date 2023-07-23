Wedding bells in the air as Trae Young joins Joel Embiid in tying the knot on same day

Trae Young and Joel Embiid have both officially tied the knot with their respective partners. With the two superstars getting married on the same day, we take a closer look at their weddings.

Atlanta Hawks superstar guard Trae Young got married to his long-time girlfriend Shelby Miller earlier on Saturday. The two had been together since 2018 as the pair met for the first time at the University of Oklahoma.

Although Young played for the Sooners back in the day, he would eventually find himself moving to Atlanta after being drafted by the Hawks in 2019. Shortly after her graduation, Miller also joined the guard in Atlanta. They announced their engagement in December 2021.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Read: Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young and girlfriend Shelby Miller announce engagement via Instagram, the former refers to his partner as 'Future Mrs. Young'

Young's wedding ceremony featured a dance floor with "Forever Young" printed on it. Videos of the newlywed couple sharing the floor were certainly a heartwarming sight.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia 76ers superstar big man Joel Embiid also tied the knot with his partner Anna de Paula on Saturday afternoon. The couple have reportedly been together since 2018. This is an especially crucial period in their relationship as it came right around the heartbreaking buzzer-beater loss to the Toronto Raptors.

The wedding ceremony reportedly took place in Southampton, New York as photos of the couple from Cryder Beach surfaced on social media.

Embiid and de Paula have a child named Arthur who was born in September 2020. Meanwhile, Young and Miller also have a child named Tydus Reign Miller, who was born in June 2022.

Nuptials seem to be a common trend in the offseason as Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic also announced his engagement earlier last month. With a lot of action prior to the new season, we look forward to seeing what's in store moving forward.

What can we expect from Trae Young and Joel Embiid next season?

Joel Embiid is coming off an epic MVP-award-winning run with the Philadelphia 76ers last season. Although his team didn't make a lot of noise in the playoffs, it is evident that Embiid will head into the new season with a lot of fire.

Meanwhile, Trae Young may have a harder time doing so. After a disappointing season with the Hawks, Young has been mentioned as being a potential trade target for a lot of teams. In many ways, the Hawks superstar is facing a lot of uncertainty regarding his situation at the moment.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!