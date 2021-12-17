Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young and girlfriend Shelby Miller announce engagement via Instagram

Atlanta Hawks superstar Trae Young will soon be tying the knot as he announced his engagement to Shelby Miller on his Instagram. Young's announcement comes just after his solid performance against the Orlando Magic to add to a list of tremendous displays this season overall.

Referring to her as the "Future Mrs. Young" via a hashtag in his caption, Young, at the age of 22 has decided to settle down with his girlfriend from college.

With a number of NBA players along with friends and family congratulating the young couple, we take a look into their story.

Trae Young and Shelby Miller's relationship

Trae Young and Shelby Miller on vacation [Source: Instagram/shelby_danae]

Trae Young and Shelby Miller met in college during Young's time at the University of Oklahoma. As a member of the Oklahoma Sooners, the guard emerged as a solid prospect for the NBA during the 2017-18 collegiate season.

Drafted as the fifth overall pick by the Atlanta Hawks, Young would join the ranks of NBA players at the age of 19 after only one year in college.

Miller, now aged 25 years old, graduated from the University of Oklahoma the same year that Young was drafted. She took an active role in the university's cheerleading team and would frequent the football team's games.

The couple have been relatively secretive about their relationship. However, it was anything but casual. Following Miller's graduation and Young's assignment in Atlanta, Miller moved from Norman to Atlanta to be closer to the Atlanta Hawks establishment.

Although Trae Young has been relatively quiet about their relationship on his social media, Shelby Miller's feed is full of pictures of the couple.

On the court, Young finds himself in the middle of another All-Star caliber season. He is averaging 27 points and 9.3 assists per game to lead the Atlanta Hawks and turn them into a competitive side.

The Hawks faced struggles early in the season with a streak of losses as they found themselves in the lower rung of the Eastern Conference leaderboard. They have also been plagued by injuries to key players at different points in the season, in what has been a tremendous level of misfortune.

However, the side have battled through and hung on as they find themselves at 14-14 on the season. Trae Young also nursed ankle injuries early in the season, but is fit and firing now. The young Atlanta Hawks duo of Young and John Collins will now look to lead the side to another playoff appearance.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra