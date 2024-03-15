"Welcome": Warriors' Steph Curry ushers in first NIL athlete for his Under Armour sub-brand

On Friday morning, news broke of Steph Curry's brand with Under Armour inking its first NIL deal. Following this development, the two-time MVP took to social media to congratulate the newest signee.

Shams Charania was first to report on the Curry brand's NIL deal. They signed University of South Carolina guard MiLaysia Fulwiley to a multi-year deal. The 5-foot-10 guard is finishing up her freshman season at the moment. Across 32 games, Fluwiley has averaged 11.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

In his post on his Twitter account, Steph Curry shared multiple photos of him and Fuliwey at one of his camps. He captioned the post with a congratulatory message.

"Welcome to the Curry Brand family," Curry wrote. "She's different, unlike any player on the court. If you know, you know. More to come."

With this partnership, Fuliwey will be part of mulitple different projects within the Curry brand. She will be featured in footwear launches, be part of ad campaigns for the brand, and create her own exclusvie colorways down the line.

Coming off a freshman season where she led her team to a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament, Fuliwey now has a deal with one of the biggest NBA stars.

Steph Curry gives high praise to MiLaysia Fulwiley

MiLaysia Fulwiley being the first college athlete to sign with Steph Curry and the Curry brand was no accident. The two have built a good relationship over the years, which has now led to them becoming partners.

In a statement regarding the signing, Curry expressed how excited he is to have Fulwiley part of the Under Armour family.

“She has a unique style and flow to her game that I don’t think many people have seen in a long time,” Curry said in a statement. “She was a part of Curry Camp, is a Team Curry alumni, and is currently playing at an Under Armour school. So, there are just so many great tie-ins to the Under Armour family, and partnering with her and Curry Brand is such a special opportunity. I’m humbled that she is now a part of the family.”

When he isn't continuing to grow his brand, Curry is still playing at a high level in the NBA. Fresh off turning 36, the veteran sharpshooter is still one of the most productive guards in the league.

The Golden State Warriors have caught a lot of attention for their struggles, but Curry has played no part in that. This season, he is averaging 26.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists on 44/40/92 shooting splits.

Golden State is currently fighting to cling on to a playoff spot in 10th place in the Western Conference with a 34-31 record.