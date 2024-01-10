"Well this was some bs" - Jayson Tatum slams NBA’s L2M report admitting referees blowing crucial call on Kristaps Porzingis

The Boston Celtics lost to the Indiana Pacers last night in a physical, neck-to-neck battle. In the game, there were crucial calls made by the officials that left the players and fans unsatisfied with the results. During the final seconds of the game, a call against Kristaps Porzingis was made, which upset the fans.

Tatum wasn't available last night, but still felt the 133-131 loss. Jaylen Brown led the way with 40 points, but an overturned call ruined his night. With both teams at 131, Brown had a chance to win the game, but he was fouled by Buddy Hield.

The officials reviewed the play but overturned the call and gave the ball to Indiana. On the other side, Porzingis defended Bennedict Mathurin for a potential game-winner. He displayed incredible defense, but the officials called a shooting foul on the Latvian big man.

This sequence cost the Celtics the game, giving them their eighth loss in the season. The league released the game's L2M (Last Two Minute) report earlier today, which disappointed some people.

According to the report, the call made during Brown's potential game-winner was correct. Despite getting contact from behind as Hield grazed his head, the officials were firm with their decision. The call on Porzingis over Mathurin was incorrect, officials confirmed.

Upon seeing the report on social media, Tatum shared his thoughts.

"Well this was some bs," Tatum posted on X.

Jayson Tatum's status for tomorrow's game

Jayson Tatum missed the game against the Pacers due to an ankle injury. The four-time All-Star will return to the lineup as the Celtics take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night.

According to sources, the Celtics don't have Tatum on the injury list. He was upgraded earlier today and there's a chance that he'll play against the Wolves.

The Celtics have three key players on the injury list for their bout against the top team in the Western Conference. Jrue Holiday (elbow sprain management), Al Horford (non-COVID illness) and Kristaps Porzingis (knee contusion) are all listed as questionable.

Tatum has played 33 games so far. He's averaging 27.5 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists while making 48% of his shots from the field. He started off slow in shooting from outside but has improved his efficiency, making 36.7% this season.

