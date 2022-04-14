"Well, how can I not? Everything he has done for the franchise" - Steve Kerr shows unconditional support towards Klay Thompson despite inconsistent form

Steve Kerr is very confident in Klay Thompson and his ability to deliver for the Golden State Warriors team.

The three-time NBA champion ended the 2021-22 season averaging 20.4 PPG in 32 appearances. His scoring numbers are terrific, considering that he has been away from the game for two-and-a-half seasons.

Thompson did not have a great time shooting the ball in his first few games back from injury. Many suggested bringing him off the bench, but Kerr said he was ready to ride or die with the five-time NBA All-Star.

Kerr's confidence paid off as Thompson started to put in big performances in the final few games of the regular season.

When asked about the statement he made about Thompson on the Damon & Ratto Podcast, Kerr said:

"Well, how can I not? Everything he's done for the franchise and as skilled as he is as powerful as he is, two-and-a-half years off. You don't think it's going to take some time to find his rhythm?"

"It's like, 'Oh he's had a few bad games, let's bench him.' What are we even talking about here."

Despite his support for Klay Thompson, Kerr noted that the veteran was initially not patient on the court, which resulted in hasty shots.

However, as he started clocking more time, Thompson started to get into the rhythm and made shots with high efficiency.

Kerr said:

"The last couple of weeks have been his most consistent stretch, and most of it has come with patience. It just looks like he's taking better shots over and over again."

"Whereas early on in his recovery, he was trying to get it all back at once and taking a lot of off-balance shots. He just looks like he's got his feet underneath now and things are slowing down for him in a good way."

In his last five games of the regular season, Thompson averaged 29.6 PPG on 46.7 % shooting from the field and 42.2% shooting from beyond the arc. He ended his regular season with a 41-point performance against the New Orleans Pelicans.

If Thompson can replicate these performances in the playoffs, the Warriors are certainly going to cause a lot of trouble for the other teams in the league.

How important is Klay Thompson to the Golden State Warriors' championship aspirations?

Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors came into the 2021-22 season with renewed hope to make it to the playoffs as they had been out of contention for two seasons.

The Warriors played brilliantly and started the season playing some great basketball. Although they did have some roadblocks, the Dubs stayed focussed on the task at hand and finished third in the West.

Their opponents in the first round will be the Denver Nuggets, who are led by MVP candidate Nikola Jokic.

Steph Curry, who missed the last 12 games of the regular season, is expected to be back for the series. This will be the first time in more than two-and-a-half seasons that Klay Thompson will take to the court with Steph Curry in the playoffs. The duo is an instant threat and could take the game away from opponents at any given time.

Curry has been in a bit of a slump since December, but his shooting prowess can never be underestimated.

Thompson ended the season on a high note, which is a great sign for the Golden State Warriors. His contributions in the last few games helped the Warriors finish the season with a five-game winning streak. However, the playoffs pose a different challenge.

Klay Thompson has the experience of playing on the biggest stage. He will be looking to do his best and deliver something big for Dub Nation, who have been patiently waiting to see their team in the playoffs.

