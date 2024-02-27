"Well, we just got married": Gregg Popovich cracks hilarious remark to sum up Victor Wembanyama

Long time San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich recently had a funny way of describing his relationship with prized rookie Victor Wembanyama. Speaking to reporters, including Sportskeeda's Mark Medina, Popovich said:

"Well, we just got married...Its gonna take a while. We kinda feel each other out. But..for me its always been...if somebody has a sense of humor, its gonna be an easier relationship to establish. If somebody is not defensive, if somebody has already gone over themselves, it could be a lot easier to have a relationship. So far, that's the case."

Coach Pop's remarks drew laughter during the presser, but the NBA's winningest coach, who is regarded as one the league's greatest, perfectly summed his relationship with Wembanyama.

With Wembanyama, the first overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft, the Spurs were expected to be a strong team, and while the hype was justifed, the expectations are yet to be met.

Wembanya's presence has not translated into instant wins for the Spurs. Despite him averaging 20.5 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists per game and shooting 46.6% from the field, the Spurs remain at the bottom of the Western Conference with an 11-45 record, which is the third worst in the league or slight better than the Washington Wizards (9-46) and the Detroit Pistons (8-47).

The team is currently on a two-game losing streak.

Popovich expects greatness for Wembanyama

In the same press conference, Popovich praised the rookie for his invaluable contributions to the team despite being only 20-years-old and just halfway into his first season in the league. He said that Wembanyama has a chance to become the Spurs' franchise player.

"Is he one of those guys? He has the chance to be that."

The coach also acknowledged Wembanyama's emotional intelligence, maturity level, and how he has handled the pressure and the hype since putting on the Spurs' uniform.

While the process might take some time, Popovich assured that the Spurs are with Wembanyama all the way. He said the team is taking the process of teaching the player what he needs to improve slowly.

If this is the case, Popovich's "marriage" to Wembanyama might yield positive results but will not be completely felt the rest of the season. The remaining games will be a continuing experience for Wembanyama and the rest f the Spurs team with a coach known to develop relatively unknown players into winners.

Expect a better and stronger Spurs team in the coming seasons.