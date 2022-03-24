"Well, we both had the night off tonight" - LeBron James gives a funny twist to the G.O.A.T debate involving Michael Jordan

LeBron James has been playing some amazing basketball this season. He has a few more years left in him, but is right in the thick of the debate around who is the greatest player to ever play the game.

Many still consider Michael Jordan to be the GOAT [Greatest of All Time], but both superstars are from a different era and have gone through their own challenges to be at the top. James does not often comment on these debates, but a hilarious video from Cassidy Hubbart caught the attention of the King. The ESPN host shared a video of a man in a Jordan jersey outside the arena. Her tweet read as:

"MJ out here waiting to take on LeBron and finish the debate once and for all..."

The video went viral in no time and it reached the attention of LeBron James, who is one of the most active users of social media. He was ruled out for the game against the Philadelphia 76ers due to knee soreness. The 37-year-old found it hilarious and replied to the tweet, saying:

"!! Well we both had the night off tonight so going to have to happen another night folks."

LeBron James' tweet was able to garner more likes than the actual video. He is one of the most competitive players in the league, but always downplays any sort of rivalry between himself and Michael Jordan. The two were seen sharing a heartfelt moment during the All-Star game, which gave the entire basketball fraternity one of the most popular moments in a while.

The four-time NBA champion has been doing special things for the LA Lakers in Year 19. He has averaged 30.0 PPG, 8.2 RPG and 6.3 APG this season, which is the most points averaged by an NBA player aged 37. Although this doesn't directly make him the GOAT, it definitely proves his longevity. The debate as to who the greatest between James and Jordan is has been on for years now and seems to have split opinions.

However, when videos like these come up, it definitely puts a smile on the faces of players as it gives them a little bit of relief from all the slander and criticism they have to face due to the constant comparison.

Michael Jordan and LeBron James have created a legacy that will last forever

2022 NBA All-Star Game

Michael Jordan was one of the biggest superstars in the world of sports during the 90s. He was the best basketball player of his era and took the NBA to different heights. Many grew up loving the game because of Jordan and this paved the way for a great future.

LeBron James was drafted in 2003 and was one of the most hyped talents to make his way into the league. He was brilliant from Day 1 and even after 19 years, his greatness remains intact. The 37-year-old shared that he grew up watching MJ play and is inspired by all the greats who have done it before him.

Jordan is still considered to be the greatest due to his long-lasting impact in the league, but LeBron James has certainly done everything to get similar recognition. He is on par to become the player with the most points in the NBA and also has his name etched on every major stat in the game.

Jordan and James will end up being two of the greatest to play the game not only because of what they did on the court but also outside of it. Their legacy will remain as their contributions are one of the main reasons behind the NBA being one of the best leagues in the world.

Edited by Parimal