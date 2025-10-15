  • home icon
"Welp Cooper Flagg won't be developing" - NBA fans torn over Jason Kidd’s multiyear Mavericks extension despite Luka Doncic trade

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Oct 15, 2025 02:12 GMT
Dallas Mavericks v Utah Jazz - Source: Getty
NBA fans reacted to Jason Kidd’s multiyear Mavericks extension [Picture Credit: Getty]

NBA fans reacted to the Dallas Mavericks signing coach Jason Kidd to a multiyear extension. Kidd, who was eligible for the extension in the middle of the extension, in 2024, the same year he took the team to the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics.

However, the decision from the Mavericks front office had fans divided in the comments. Reacting to the news, a fan was skeptical about Cooper Flagg's growth under Kidd.

"welp cooper flagg won't be developing."

Another fan was also unhappy with the extension.

"Dallas come on now I love jkidd but come on."
One of the fans said that getting Cooper Flagg was a big reason behind Kidd signing the extension.

"They got Cooper Flagg and he was like yall got me for life."
Meanwhile, one of the fans said that the Mavs were serious about the title in the near future.

"Guess they're not Kidding around."
"Jason Kidd is more than deserving of this extension. His players love him, his teams plays hard for him and he’s gotten good enough results to justify a new contract."
Moreover, for another fan, with Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis and Flagg on the roster, Jason Kidd's future with the Mavericks was secure.

"Kidd gets signed to a multi year dear after Luka carried the team is absolutely amazing. I can't wait to see how Kyrie, AD and Flagg carry him to another extension."
However, for a fan, the Mavericks were going to regret the decision in the future.

"Won't age well."
LeBron James' friend drops bold Mavericks prediction following Jason Kidd's extension

Jason Kidd's extension received support from LeBron James' friend Cuffs The Legend. The social media influencer posted his reaction to the news with a big prediction for the Mavericks.

"the Dallas Mavericks are gonna win the nba championship within the next 2 years 💰," he wrote on X.
According to Marc Stein, in the past, Jason Kidd has had coaching offers from the LA Lakers and the New York Knicks. The details of his extension are still not known, but it is set to give Kidd an opportunity to develop a championship-caliber team in the next 2-3 seasons.

Kidd will enter his fifth year of coaching with the Mavericks. So far, he has a 179-149 record with the team. He has taken Dallas to the NBA Finals and the Conference Finals. Kidd also won a title with the Dallas in 2011, defeating LeBron James and the Miami Heat in the Finals.

