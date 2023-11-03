"Wemby is flat-out different, man!": Trae Young and NBA world react to Victor Wembanyama's 38-point eruption

Victor Wembanyama's 38-point, 10-rebound performance in the San Antonio Spurs 132-121 win over the Phoenix Suns sent the NBA world into a frenzy. The French phenomenon drew plaudits from all around, including players and fans. Wembanyama was unguardable on offense and a rock to get past defensively against one of the favorites in the Western Conference.

Even the combination of Kevin Durant and Devin Booker couldn't do much to stop the NBA's best blue-chip prospect from dismantling the Suns from start to finish. Wemby seemed in a good rhythm from the get-go. He dropped 20 points, five rebounds and shot 8-of-14 in the first half alone. The Spurs led by 27 at one point and never trailed in the game.

The Suns attempted a late-game comeback, cutting San Antonio's lead down to three points with six minutes left in the fourth quarter. But Wembanyama was in no mood to ruin his best night in the NBA thus far. He scored 10 of his 38 points in the last four minutes of the game to seal the Spurs' second consecutive win over the Suns.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NBA players and fans in awe of Victor Wembanyama's dominance

NBA stars including Trae Young joined fans in celebrating Victor Wembanyama's coming out party on Thursday night with some eye-catching reactions.

"Wemby is flat out DIFFERENT," wrote Theo Pinson.

Expand Tweet

"Wemby is special man," added Trae Young.

Expand Tweet

More reactions followed:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Victor Wembanyama proving his doubters wrong in style

Victor Wembanyama has been criticized just as much as he is hyped. So far, he had shown flashes of his potential, but Thursday night, he was a different beast. Even a great like Shaquille O'Neal wasn't convinced about Wembanyama bringing anything different to the table than 7'2" Bol Bol, who has bounced around the league.

"Y’all act like you never seen a guy like [Victor Wembanyama] before," Shaq said on Wembanyama's TNT debut. "Yes you have. His name is Bol Bol. And I stand on what I said."

Shaquille O'Neal might have to take his words back after Victor Wembanyama's all-around effort decimated a star-studded lineup featuring MVP contenders like Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.

The 19-year-old Frenchman also seems to have proved to his critics that he can hold up well physically in the NBA. Wembanyama's lanky frame was considered his weakness, but he seems to have figured that out. The eye test does suggest he has put on some decent muscle, allowing him to play at a high level in a physically intense league.