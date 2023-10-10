"Went into families & talked bad about me": Rich Paul sounds off on unwillingness of black agents to help him

Rich Paul, the founder of Klutch Sports, has made quite a name for himself as an agent, working with some of the biggest basketball stars in the world. With no signs of slowing down any time soon, Paul has continued to make waves during the NBA offseasons with blockbuster deals for his clients. The way he tells it though, the climb to the top included quite a bit of underhanded tactics from other agents.

Paul, however, isn't like most agents. As Draymond Green tells it, agents traditionally treat their clients as if the athlete works for them. In the case of Rich Paul, who continues to secure his clients the best deals, it's more than that.

On his journey to the top, Rich Paul found himself being knocked down the metaphorical ladder of success by other agents. During a recent appearance on ESPN's First Take program Tuesday morning, Paul spoke about some of the things he's endured along the way.

"I used to have a profound respect for those in my field," Paul said. "I've lost that respect for a lot of them. Very few that I have that respect for just because the lack of integrity, the lack of professionalism, and the way they do things. It's just something that when you read that book, you'll understand why I am the way I am."

He added:

"No black agents came to me and said, 'Rich, let me help you, let me show you. Let me help you understand.' What they did was they went into families and talked bad about me. 'Oh he's just a kid, he's just LeBron's friend.'"

LeBron James defends Rich Paul from people who question his success

Being LeBron James' friend came with quite a bit of criticism for Rich Paul. Despite having a unique approach to business, many credit his success to his friendship with LeBron James.

Recently, the four-time NBA champ stood up for his friend and shot down rumors that Rich Paul's success is because of him. During a recent CBS News 60 Minutes episode, James stuck up for his longtime friend, stating that it's disappointing to hear people question Paul's success:

"It's disappointing to hear that. And I don't give people opportunity much and he took way beyond than what he even imagined."

Popular singer Adele, who has a long-standing relationship with him, understands what he brings to the table. He has proven that over and again by negotiating landmark deals for high-profile clients around the league.

As the 2023-24 NBA season approaches, fans can expect to see Paul courtside at a number of games this season supporting his friends and clients. Whether or not the season sees his close friend LeBron James secure another championship, remains to be seen.